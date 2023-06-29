UChicago Medicine’s $815 million plan to build a freestanding cancer care and research facility on the South Side has received state approval.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gave a green light to the 575,000-square-foot cancer pavilion, which is billed as the first of its kind in Chicago. It is expected to have 5,000 inpatient admissions and 200,000 outpatient visits a year after it opens in 2027.

“This world-class facility reflects our academic medicine mission of serving our community and patients by providing exceptional care driven by cutting-edge research,” said Mark Anderson, executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago. “This will allow our teams of scientists, physicians and nurses to bring the latest technologies and advancements in cancer prevention, care and therapies to patients, while working in parallel to better understand the disease, improve outcomes and drive for a cure.”

UChicago Medicine plans to break ground on the new building on East 57th Street between South Maryland and Drexel avenues. It will be the second largest building on UChicago Medicine's Hyde Park campus, reaching seven stories in height and being equivalent in size to 10 football fields.

It will offer inpatient and outpatient services to the public, consolidating services now offered in five buildings on the University of Chicago campus. It will also serve as a research hub meant to "accelerate the pipeline of scientific discoveries and clinical innovation."

“This size and investment speak to an important aspect of this project, which is increasing access to all the various services and programs to meet the growing needs of patients and the community,” said health system President Tom Jackiewicz. “We are also deliberately designing this facility so that we can tackle cancer’s toughest challenges in a caring, compassionate, patient-centered environment — making it a transformative place where patients can access the latest diagnostics, treatments, high-impact clinical trials and wraparound support services under one roof.”

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States and cancer rates are higher in Illinois than the rest of the nation. An estimated 2 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year, and that number is expected to grow by 50% by 2050, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

“Regrettably, one in two men and one in three women will likely develop cancer in their lifetimes. It shouldn’t have to be that way,” said Kunle Odunsi, director of the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center. “By combining an unparalleled patient experience with our longstanding legacy of fueling scientific innovation, our ultimate goal is to reduce the nation’s and region’s cancer burden and, we hope, one day eradicate this disease.”