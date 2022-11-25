State approves Winfield's $9.8M budget

WINFIELD — Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson received early good news late last week.

"The state has approved our 2023 budget," he told the Town Council on Thursday.

Anderson, who has served as clerk-treasurer since 2004, said it's the earliest date he can recall receiving certification from the state on the town budget.

Generally, Anderson said, he is notified in January — although it has been as late as March.

The good news for residents is that the approved tax rate is 57.4 cents per $100; the proposed advertised rate was 71 cents per $100.

Last year's advertised rate was 67 cents and was reduced to 53 cents.

The town's 2023 budget of $9.8 million includes a 5% pay increase for employees.

That pay hike was approved Thursday for all non-elected town employees starting in 2023.

The Town Council also approved a 5% pay raise for elected officials, which will include an annual salary in 2023 of $11,500 for each of the four council members and $17,680 for the council president.

In other business, the Town Council approved hiring Veridus Group of Indianapolis to do an updated comprehensive plan for $50,000.

Alaina Shonkwiler, director of community and economic development for Veridus, said the work will take six to eight months and will include public meetings.

Shonkwiler said the last time the town had any type of master plan in place was 2007 and so, given the growth in the community, a comprehensive plan is very much needed.

Veridus' report will consider possibilities of the next 10 to 20 years, Shonkwiler said.