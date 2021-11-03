State awards $101.9 million in local road grants; Region nets over $10 million

The state announced the latest round of Community Crossings grants Wednesday, making nearly $102 million available to municipalities and counties across the state for road projects. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties will receive up to $10.4 million of it.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced the grants to 218 Indiana cities, towns and counties in Franklin.
“Community Crossings continues to have a transformative effect on communities across Indiana" Holcomb said. "The partnership between the state and local governments is empowering Hoosier cities, towns and counties to invest more and take on bigger projects than ever before to modernize their local transportation systems to meet the demand of our growing economy.”
The Community Crossings initiative began in 2016 and has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects through a competitive process that awards grants twice per year. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.
“Community Crossings is one of the most important tools available to our local partners to support their efforts to improve local roads and bridges,” McGuinness said in the news release announcing the funding. “Rebuilding and improving local roads, while also addressing safety needs, promotes growth and enhances the business environment and quality of place across Indiana.”
The local match is 50% for municipalities with more than 10,000 people and counties with more than 50,000, or 25% for smaller communities. Applicants must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
The list of communities receiving matching funds is available online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings. In Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, grantees include:
- Burns Harbor: $675,000
- Cedar Lake: $898,339.75
- Chesterton: $265,725.75
- Crown Point: $451,255.25
- Dune Acres: $143,841.00
- Dyer: $325,431.75
- Griffith: $793,541.15
- Hammond: $1,000,000
- Hobart: $999,990
- LaPorte: $946,912.27
- Lake County: $1,000,000
- Lake Station: $348,636
- LaPorte County: $1,000,000
- Merrillville: $1,000,000
- Michigan City: $338,437.42
- Munster: $330,013
- New Chicago: $137,842.36
- Porter: $545,426.25
- Schererville: $608,346.46
- Whiting: $127,605
