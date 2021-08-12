State fines Indiana State Prison $3,750 for reporting violation in stabbing death of guard

The Indiana Department of Labor has fined the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City $3,750 after inspectors found a safety violation in connection with the stabbing death of a guard in February.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fine after the prison failed to report the workplace death of Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, within the mandated eight-hour period.

The Department of Correction did not report the fatal stabbing to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or U.S. Department of Labor until the following day, according to a state safety order. The safety violation was deemed nonserious and corrected during the inspection.

An inmate fatally stabbed Lasco and wounded Sgt. Padrick Schmitt, 22, on Feb. 21.

It's the fourth fatal stabbing that has taken place at the Indiana State Prison outside Michigan City since 2017. Inmates were killed in the three other stabbings.

Lasco was killed after rushing to help Schmitt, who was attacked and stabbed repeatedly by inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

The guards were rushed to the new Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where Lasco was pronounced dead by the LaPorte County Coroner's Office.