 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State fines Indiana State Prison $3,750 for reporting violation in stabbing death of guard
alert urgent

State fines Indiana State Prison $3,750 for reporting violation in stabbing death of guard

State fines Indiana State Prison $3,750 for safety violation in stabbing death of guard

Lt. Eugene Lasco died Feb. 21 after he was stabbed by an inmate at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, officials said.

 Provided

The Indiana Department of Labor has fined the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City $3,750 after inspectors found a safety violation in connection with the stabbing death of a guard in February.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fine after the prison failed to report the workplace death of Lt. Eugene Lasco, 57, within the mandated eight-hour period. 

See a day in the life of Portage Patrolman Brian Graves in the latest installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

Video filmed by Kale Wilk and produced by Scotia White. Interview by Anna Ortiz.

The Department of Correction did not report the fatal stabbing to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or U.S. Department of Labor until the following day, according to a state safety order. The safety violation was deemed nonserious and corrected during the inspection.

An inmate fatally stabbed Lasco and wounded Sgt. Padrick Schmitt, 22, on Feb. 21.

It's the fourth fatal stabbing that has taken place at the Indiana State Prison outside Michigan City since 2017. Inmates were killed in the three other stabbings.

Lasco was killed after rushing to help Schmitt, who was attacked and stabbed repeatedly by inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

The guards were rushed to the new Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where Lasco was pronounced dead by the LaPorte County Coroner's Office.

An Indiana State Prison spokesperson did not immediately return messages.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Toy industry concerned about holiday shipping logjams

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts