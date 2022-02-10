State official urges public ARPA meetings

VALPARAISO — Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt took Porter County officials to task this week for not doing all their deliberations in public for the initial American Rescue Plan Act ordinance.

Britt’s 10-page advisory report concludes, “It is the opinion of this office that the Porter County Board of Commissioners, in part, have likely violated the Open Door Law. The group making determinations on the ARP funding also should have held meetings publicly as it appeared to be an official decision-making body of the county.”

Susie Talevski’s complaint to the public access counselor said Commissioners Laura Blaney, D-South, and Jeff Good, R-Center, held private meetings to discuss, deliberate and decide on the distribution of ARPA funds. Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, didn’t participate.

Talevski is a Porter County resident and former County Council candidate.

The proposal was presented to the Board of Commissioners for a vote in October, with County Attorney Scott McClure pointing out the ordinance was meant to be amended as other needs were identified.

Talevski argued the discussions with one commissioner and two council members to discuss options should have been done in public.

Her complaint was filed Dec. 20. Since then, Blaney removed the proposed Memorial Opera House renovations from the plan, saying that work can be funded through other means. A steering committee and three subcommittees are being set up to evaluate other options. A link on the county website’s home page, porterco.org, invites public comments and suggestions.

“It is clear that Commissioners Laura Blaney and Jeff Good violated the Open Door Law and thereby, breached the public trust,” Talevski said Thursday. “Based on the findings in his advisory opinion, I call on every single member of the Porter County Council to reject the entirety of the ARPA funds appropriations ordinance.”

Biggs responded Thursday saying there is "plenty of time and resources for county officials to develop a meaningful and equitable process to reinvest these millions of dollars. However, that process must first begin by reaching out to the public where the pandemic inflected its worst damage.”

Blaney also responded to Britt’s opinion.

“During my time as commissioner, I have made many moves toward increased transparency,” she said. “I led the county into the Shared Ethics Commission. We brought video cameras into our meetings. We revamped our website to include timely posting of agendas, meeting minutes and video. You can sign up for text alerts that notify you when new meetings are scheduled. At every commissioners meeting we take public comment that is neither tethered to our agenda nor has a time limit."

“If I had thought meeting with two of seven councilmen (one from each party) or directing our county attorney to write an ordinance to be considered at a public meeting was a violation of even the spirit of the Open Door Law, it would not have happened," Blaney said.

“I hope other communities take note because besides the steering committee structure we've been publicly discussing to assemble the rest of our ARPA plans, I haven't seen any other local public strategies for making plans to spend these federal dollars,” she said.

Britt said ARPA committees should meet publicly.

“Regarding ARPA committees, this office has been vocal with counties, municipalities and their respective associations that if a committee is established to discuss ARPA funds and develop spending projects, those meetings should happen in public,” Britt wrote.

“We have confirmed that this is the expectation from the federal government as well depending on state access statute provisions,” he added.

