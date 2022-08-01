State plan details electric vehicle charging network

The Indiana Department of Transportation is collecting comments on a plan to install electric vehicle charging stations as part of a federally funded program to create a network of half a million charging stations nationwide.

Intended to reduce the “range anxiety” that can keep people from buying electric cars and trucks, the plan details the state’s proposal for using nearly $100 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure money to create Indiana’s share of a nationwide network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

The federal funding, part of last year's infrastructure bill, will be distributed over five years for the construction and operation of Direct-Current Fast Charging Stations along federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, which in Indiana include all interstate highways plus U.S. 31. INDOT also hopes to have U.S. 30 designated an AFC.

“The vision (for EV) really complements the state and INDOT’s larger vision for infrastructure and transportation,” INDOT Deputy Commissioner Scott Manning said during an online presentation on the plan in May. Alongside the state’s Next Level road and bridge plan, he said, the goal for the EV plan is to create a reliable EV network that can be maintained and operated by private entities to minimize ongoing public funding.

The federal requirement is to have a charging station within 50 miles of any point on the corridors. Indiana currently has 354 charging stations, including various stations on private networks including Tesla’s, but only 23 are of the DC Fast Charging type and just four are NEVI compliant — meaning they’re located within one mile of an AFC.

Manning said Indiana’s planning should put stations closer than the 50-mile spacing requirement.

Electric vehicles in Indiana • Total registered EVs: 6,990 (ranking 25th in the U.S.) • Percentage of registered vehicles that are electric: 0.11% • Charging stations: 354 (29th in U.S.) • Charging ports per 100 EVs: 13.6 (38th in U.S.) • Registration fees: $150 annually for EVs; $50 for hybrids and PHEVs. Source: INDOT

A local match of 20% to the federal money is required, for which INDOT hopes to engage in public-private partnerships to achieve as much of the financing as possible. The state is also using money from the Volkswagen emissions settlement to fund its electric vehicle infrastructure work.

The INDOT plan includes three phases. The first, essentially for planning, will run from October of this year through September 2023; the second, to create charging stations in high demand areas, from June 30, 2024, to June 30, 2025; and the third, starting Sept. 30, 2024, to build out the network.

INDOT and its partners would be “starting with those locations where we have the necessary power infrastructure and all of the other components necessary to get the program launched successfully,” Manning said during the online session. “We’ll continue to add additional phases and build out the plan as long as the federal funding allows us to do so.”

INDOT has also worked with electric utilities on grid management issues the charging stations would create, likely requiring investments from the utilities and plans for load balancing, off-peak charging incentives, metering, battery storage and other practices.

The plan is available on INDOT’s website, where public comment will be accepted through Aug. 20.

The plan is also under federal review by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, which is expected to complete its review by Sept. 30.