State reports Delta variant surge, few serious COVID cases among vaccinated

So far, nearly 5.7 million doses of vaccines have been administered across the state.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said about 49% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated but there was a drop-off in vaccination rates among younger age groups.

It's expected kids under the age of 12 will become eligible for the vaccine sometime between September and December.

The state is shifting its approach to contact tracing to focus more narrowly on gathering places like workplaces, schools and long-term care facilities as more people get vaccinated.