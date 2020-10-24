State reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases; at least 5 more die in Region

As of Saturday, a total of 488 COVID-19 deaths and 20,507 cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the pandemic began.
The additional deaths bring local totals to 358 in Lake County, 54 in Porter County, 60 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Statewide, 24 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,882.
Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.
New deaths reported Saturday occurred between Tuesday and Friday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Northwest Indiana case totals included 14,023 in Lake County, 3,294 in Porter County, 2,317 in LaPorte County, 643 in Jasper County and 230 in Newton County.
In Porter County, six patients were hospitalized, and 2,465 had recovered, the county health department said.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 6.9% seven-day rate and a 5.8% cumulative rate for all tests and 13.1% seven-day rate and a 9.9% cumulative rate for unique individuals.
Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 9.1% for all tests and 13.8% for unique individuals in Lake County; 7.9% for all tests and 11.1% for unique individuals in Porter County; 8.7% for all tests and 12.3% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 8.2% for all tests and 14.4% for unique individuals in Newton County; and 8.3% for all tests and 17.2% for unique individuals in Jasper County.
Statewide, 2,765 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 160,454.
State officials said 1,618,331 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,681,197 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 25 and Friday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
