State reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases; at least 5 more die in Region

As of Saturday, a total of 488 COVID-19 deaths and 20,507 cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the pandemic began.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 358 in Lake County, 54 in Porter County, 60 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 24 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,882.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Saturday occurred between Tuesday and Friday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 14,023 in Lake County, 3,294 in Porter County, 2,317 in LaPorte County, 643 in Jasper County and 230 in Newton County.

In Porter County, six patients were hospitalized, and 2,465 had recovered, the county health department said.