State representative tells man who robbed him he's ready to help after incarceration

CROWN POINT — State Rep. Vernon Smith told a man who robbed him in 2016 he didn't have any money that day because he'd given it to a woman in need at church, but he would do his best to help the man in the future.

Keith L. Sanders, 24, thanked Smith and vowed, "I will do better."

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Sanders' plea agreement Wednesday and sentenced him to eight years in prison, followed by two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program.

Sanders pleaded guilty in August to two counts of armed robbery for forcing Smith to the floor of the Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road, on Dec. 1, 2016, and taking his wallet, cellphone and keys. When a roofer arrived at the theater to meet with Smith, Sanders also robbed the roofer.

Smith told Sanders he believed God has work for Sanders to do.

"Things do not happen by chance or by happenstance," Smith said. "Everything happens for a reason.

"Some of us have to go to the school of hard knocks before we see the light," Smith said.

Smith said he spent his adult life working to make Gary a better place, and assured Sanders he would be there to help Sanders in the future.