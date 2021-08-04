 Skip to main content
State to replace I-65 rest stop near Roselawn
State to replace I-65 rest stop near Roselawn

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the Kankakee Rest Area serving southbound Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday to begin demolition in anticipation of constructing a new welcome center.

The building will be closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday; the parking lot will close Monday. 

The project is part of a 10-year, $275 million INDOT plan to replace welcome centers at entry points to the state. That project is currently in its second year.

The new Kankakee Welcome Center will replace an existing facility that is nearly 40 years old, according to INDOT. The department says the new welcome center will be fully ADA compliant, energy efficient and feature modern restrooms, electronic tourism displays, public art, expanded parking, walking trails and a natural wetlands area.

INDOT currently operates 17 rest area locations, with 28 separate rest area facilities, on Indiana’s interstate highways. 

