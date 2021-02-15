State trooper airlifted after squad car struck while helping at scene of wreck, police say

An Illinois State Trooper's squad car was badly damaged and the officer was seriously hurt after another vehicle slammed into it while the officer was assisting with a traffic crash in south suburban Will County.

The two-vehicle accident took place at about 11:46 a.m. Monday on Interstate 55 northbound by Illinois Route 30.

An Illinois State Trooper pulled behind two wrecked vehicles in the left lane, turning on the flashing emergency lights in order to direct traffic to move a safe distance to the right.

But then a 2010 black Cadillac crashed into the back of the trooper's car while he was in it, causing serious injuries to the trooper.

"The trooper was airlifted to a local area hospital with serious injuries," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "The driver of the Cadillac, 20-year-old Angel M. Casillas from Joliet, Illinois, was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The vehicles from the initial crash were not involved.

Interstate 55 northbound was closed until about 3:45 p.m. for the crash investigation and to clean up the wreckage.