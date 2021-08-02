State trooper, bystanders rescue dog abandoned on I-65

When Indiana State Police trooper Allison Marlowe saw brake lights on Interstate 65 Sunday afternoon, the first thing she did was to look for the crash.

Then she heard about the dog.

More than 30 minutes later, Marlowe and at least five bystanders successfully coaxed a scared puppy to safety and brought an unusual traffic jam to a happy end, with the hungry dog scarfing down a bag of Pup-Peroni dog treats in the back seat of the trooper’s air conditioned car.

Marlowe, a self-proclaimed “huge dog person” who joined the ISP in December, pulled up to the backup on southbound I-65 between the Ridge Road and 61st Avenue exits about 2 p.m. Sunday. When the call about a dog running loose on the highway came across her radio, she made her way to the front of the jam and found several people outside their vehicles peering under a tow-behind camper parked in the center lane. Traffic in all three lanes was at a standstill.

Under the camper, soaking in the cool, shaded concrete and avoiding the terrifying stream of traffic she had been darting in and out of earlier, was what Marlowe estimated to be a 4- to 6-month old large-breed puppy, scared to come out.

“There was nowhere (for the dog) to go,” Marlowe said.