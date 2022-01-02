State Trooper vehicle hit by impaired California driver

An Indiana State Police vehicle was hit by an intoxicated driver Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.
Indiana State Troopers and Indiana Department of Transportation Hoosier Helpers were investigating a jackknifed semi that was blocking all lanes of traffic on northbound I-65 near the Crown Point exit Sunday morning, Fifield said. At about 6:45 a.m., a 2018 Jeep swerved around a Hoosier Helper vehicle that had its emergency lights on. The jeep continued into the far right lane, then swerved back into the far left lane before returning the far right lane where it hit a trooper's 2021 Dodge Charger with its emergency lights on.
The trooper assigned to the Charger was standing outside the car and ran into a ditch before the Jeep crashed. Both the trooper and the Jeep's driver, Hakeem A. Bahhur, 30, were uninjured, Fifield said. Bahhur, of California, has been preliminarily charged with Operating While Intoxicated-Endangering.