State Trooper vehicle hit by impaired California driver

Indiana State Troopers and Indiana Department of Transportation Hoosier Helpers were investigating a jackknifed semi that was blocking all lanes of traffic on northbound I-65 near the Crown Point exit Sunday morning, Fifield said. At about 6:45 a.m., a 2018 Jeep swerved around a Hoosier Helper vehicle that had its emergency lights on. The jeep continued into the far right lane, then swerved back into the far left lane before returning the far right lane where it hit a trooper's 2021 Dodge Charger with its emergency lights on.