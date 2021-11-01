 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State urges people to get ready for most expensive winter heating seasons in years
alert urgent

State urges people to get ready for most expensive winter heating seasons in years

State urges people to get ready for most expensive winter heating seasons in years

A thermostat is shown. Winter heating bills are expected to be higher than normal this season.

 Joseph S. Pete

The state is urging people to prepare for what's expected to be the most expensive winter heating season in years.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor warned the public to brace for higher heating bills than normal due to a forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration of the highest winter natural gas spot prices since 2007-08.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

“If you are behind on your bills or concerned about your ability to pay, you should contact your gas and electric utilities now to discuss payment arrangements,” Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine said. “Contacting your utilities sooner instead of later is crucial, especially if you are concerned about being disconnected at any point.”

Anyone who needs help can call to 211 or visit https://in211.communityos.org/ to learn about assistance offered locally.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Hoosiers may apply for the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that prevents utilities from being cut off between Dec. 1 and March 15. They can call 800-872-0371 to get help from community groups or turn to their township trustee.

Indiana urges customers to consider budget billing options that reduce the amount of heating bills in the winter by spreading the cost over the rest of the year.

“A customer on budget billing will pay the same amount for gas or electricity over the long term,” Fine said. “But the plan will provide certainty through the year’s coldest months, allowing the customer to prepare.”

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor also encourages people to consider a home heating system tune-up, to make sure their HVAC system has a clean filter and to use the furnace's humidifier to make the air feel warmer.

People also can save energy by fixing the insulation in the attic, keeping vents clean and unlocked and lowering the thermostat by a few degrees when going to sleep or leaving the home for more than five hours.

Other tips include setting ceiling fans to turn clockwise on a low setting to push warm air down when someone is in the room, use exhaust fans only sparingly and close the damper if not using the fireplace. People should caulk drafty windows and doorways, clean their refrigerator coils and consider getting rid of an extra refrigerator or freezers.

They also can reduce utility bills by unplugging electronic devices and phone chargers when not in use, buying appliances with the Energy Star and WaterSense labels, opening curtains and blinds during the day and closing them at night.

For more information, visit, www.in.gov/oucc/natural-gas/tips-and-publications/reduce-your-winter-energy-bills/.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ed Sheeran drops new album while ASAP Rocky drops his oldest mixtape

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts