State urges people to get ready for most expensive winter heating seasons in years

The state is urging people to prepare for what's expected to be the most expensive winter heating season in years.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor warned the public to brace for higher heating bills than normal due to a forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration of the highest winter natural gas spot prices since 2007-08.

“If you are behind on your bills or concerned about your ability to pay, you should contact your gas and electric utilities now to discuss payment arrangements,” Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine said. “Contacting your utilities sooner instead of later is crucial, especially if you are concerned about being disconnected at any point.”

Anyone who needs help can call to 211 or visit https://in211.communityos.org/ to learn about assistance offered locally.

Hoosiers may apply for the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that prevents utilities from being cut off between Dec. 1 and March 15. They can call 800-872-0371 to get help from community groups or turn to their township trustee.

Indiana urges customers to consider budget billing options that reduce the amount of heating bills in the winter by spreading the cost over the rest of the year.