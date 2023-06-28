Static-X and Sevendust will soon rock Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The rock bands will bring their Machine Killer Tour to the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary on Thursday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 21+ show, which is standing room only.

Dope and Lines of Loyalty will serve as the opening acts for the dual headliners.

Static-X is an industrial band that formed in Los Angeles in 1994.

"With the success of their last release Project Regeneration: Vol 1 and on the heels of their recent multiple city sold-out Rise Of The Machine tour, Static-X have reinvigorated their fan base and brought Evil Disco back to the masses. The original lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay backed by frontman Xer0 have proven that Static-X is back and better than ever," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The Rise Of The Machine tour sold out 37 of its 42 dates, while showcasing the largest stage production that Static-X has ever put together. The band promises that the production on The Truth Killer Tour is going to be even bigger and more impressive this time around."

Static-X is known for songs like "Destroy," Terminator Oscillator" and "Skinnyman." It's still making new music, including a forthcoming album.

"Static-X announced 'Project Regeneration: Vol 2' and released the first single from that album – a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic 'Terrible Liel,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The upcoming album is produced by the band’s current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild."

Sevendust is a metal band hailing from Atlanta that also got its start in 1994. It's collaborated with varied acts like Deftones, Daughtry and Xzibit.

"Sevendust never follows a linear path. Instead, they continue to bulldoze a lane of their own with a proven one-two punch of rumbling grooves, unpredictable riffing and stirringly soulful vocals unlike anything else in hard rock," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "As a result, their music connects straight to the heart as evidenced by their full-contact live shows and diehard family of fans. It’s why they’ve been around since 1994, tallied global sales of seven million, logged three gold-selling albums, delivered three Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200, and garnered a Grammy Award nomination in the category of Best Metal Performance. They’re the rare force of nature who not only graced the bills of Woodstock and OZZfest, but also Shiprocked! and Sonic Temple and some of the largest stages around the globe."

Tickets are $39.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.