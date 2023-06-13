The American steel industry is coming off two strong years but global overcapacity continues to pose a threat, steel industry leaders told Congress.
The United Steelworkers union, Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel and other steel companies testified before the Congressional Steel Caucus for its annual State of the Steel hearing. They warned about the persistent threat steel dumping poses to mills and high-paying union steelworker jobs.
"Everyone at this table has spent hundreds of hours fighting to ensure that the U.S. does not become the dumping ground for global excess steel," USW Legislative Director Roy Houseman said. "The union and the industry have highlighted the negative effects of unfair trade, and how globalization at any cost has left dramatic scars in steel communities."
Houseman said American steelworkers need a level playing field, a continuation of tariffs, an update of trade laws and Build America, Buy America requirements.
"The continued growth of excess steel production capacity demands the continued defense of a domestic industry vital to our national security. According to the OECD, over 630 million tons of excess steel capacity exists today, with another 166 million tons of new steelmaking capacity coming online primarily in the Middle East and South East Asia," he said. "China accounts for roughly half of the world’s steel capacity output, and the country’s Belt and Road Initiative includes investing in greenhouse gas intensive steelmaking in multiple countries."
U.S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer Rich Fruehauf told the bipartisan Congressional Steel Caucus the company has been making major investments, such as $60 million in a new pig caster at Gary Works. But he cautioned that the American steel industry remains at risk, such as from a recent surge in imports from Mexico.
"Global steel overcapacity, and the actions of foreign governments and producers that feed overcapacity, are a very real threat. This excess steelmaking in China and other countries distorts global steel trade flows," he said. "Our U.S. industry is investing to grow stronger, to create jobs and to continue to meet our Nation’s needs. We cannot allow this to be undermined by overcapacity and unfairly traded imports. Strong trade enforcement and continuation of the Section 232 national security action on steel imports is critical. We thank the Caucus for their support of the industry’s AD/CVD cases and confronting unfair trade."
Nucor Chair, President and CEO Leon Topalian told Congress the domestic steel industry has been thriving in recent years.
"The American steel industry is coming off two incredible years where we experienced robust demand for our products across a range of end-use markets," he said. "And we have tremendous opportunities in front of us. Policies adopted by Congress in recent years, with bipartisan support, have helped create an environment where our teammates can thrive. Members of the Steel Caucus have been at the forefront of advocating for these policies, and we thank you."
He said there was a need for vigilance to protect investments in American manufacturing.
"Vigorous enforcement of our nation’s trade laws coupled with pro-growth tax policies have limited the impact of unfairly traded imports and have unleashed a wave of investment by the domestic industry," he said. "Since the beginning of 2020, Nucor is now more than two-thirds of the way through a $14 billion CAPEX plan that is going to double our earnings potential from our prepandemic levels. We recently started up a new state-of-the-art plate mill in Kentucky, and we have announced the addition of new steel mills in West Virginia and North Carolina. We have also added new capabilities at several of our existing steel mills that position us to meet the demand for steel that will be generated by public and private investments in infrastructure, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing facilities producing semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and EV batteries."
