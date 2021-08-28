Steel imports up 17.4% so far this year

The United States imported 3.01 million tons of steel in July, up 2.8% from June, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.
That included 2.06 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, a 0.5% increase as compared to June.
Finished steel imports grabbed 21% of the market share in the United States in June and have taken about 20% of the U.S. market share thus far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
During the first seven months of the year, the United States imported 17.72 million tons of steel, a 17.4% increase over the first seven months of 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 20.6% year over year to 12.08 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Annualized steel imports are on pace for 30.4 million tons in 2021, a 38% jump. That includes a 28.4% increase to 20.7 million tons of finished steel products.
In July, imports of sheets and strip all other metallic coatings were up 48%, sheets and strip galvanized hot dipped 29%, mechanical tubing 25%, tin plate 16%, heavy structural shapes 14% and cut lengths plates 11%. Thus far this year, through the end of July, imports of hot rolled sheets were up 76%, plates in coils 52%, cut lengths plates 44%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 41%, wire rods 40%, wire drawn 22%, hot rolled bars 17%, heavy structural shapes 16%, tin plate 13%, sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized 12% and cold rolled sheet 12%.
In July, imports rose 7% to 293,000 tons from South Korea and 165% to 101,000 from Vietnam. Imports fell 8% to 77,000 tons from Taiwan, 27% to 70,000 from Germany and 44% to 67,000 tons from Japan.
For the first seven months of the year, imports have risen 27% to 1.62 million tons from South Korea, 22% to 590,000 tons from Japan, 29% to 485,000 tons from Turkey, 14% to 480,000 tons from Germany and 17% to 434,000 tons from Taiwan.
Brian Larue with Federal Marine Terminals at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor said more than 90% of the cargo the stevedore has unloaded at the deepwater port on Lake Michigan this year was steel.