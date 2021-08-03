Steel imports up 18.5% so far this year

The United States imported 2.89 million tons of steel in June, up 14.8% from May, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

That included 2 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, an 8.7% increase as compared to May.

Finished steel imports grabbed 21% of the market share in the United States in June and have taken about 19% of the U.S. market share during the first half of the year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

During the first six months of the year, the United States imported 14.6 million tons of steel, an 18.5% increase over the first six months of 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 15.6% year over year to 9.95 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Annualized steel imports are on pace for 29.4 million tons in 2021, a 33.4% jump. That includes a 23.9% increase to 20 million tons of finished steel products.