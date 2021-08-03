Steel imports up 18.5% so far this year

The United States imported 2.89 million tons of steel in June, up 14.8% from May, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.
That included 2 million tons of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, an 8.7% increase as compared to May.
Finished steel imports grabbed 21% of the market share in the United States in June and have taken about 19% of the U.S. market share during the first half of the year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
During the first six months of the year, the United States imported 14.6 million tons of steel, an 18.5% increase over the first six months of 2020. Imports of finished steel products are up 15.6% year over year to 9.95 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Annualized steel imports are on pace for 29.4 million tons in 2021, a 33.4% jump. That includes a 23.9% increase to 20 million tons of finished steel products.
In June, imports of hot-rolled sheets were up 48%, heavy structural shapes 38%, oil country goods 35%, line pipe 30%, wire rods 21%, cold-rolled sheets 19%, cut lengths plates 17%, plates in coils 13%, reinforcing bars 12% and hot-rolled bars 11%. Through the end of June imports of hot-rolled sheets are up 63%, plates in coils 41%, cut lengths plates 35%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings 31%, wire rods 26%, wire drawn 22%, tin plate 18%, hot-rolled bars 13% and sheets and strip galvanized hot dipped 12%.
In June, imports from South Korea rose 45% to 274,000 tons, from Japan 22% to 117,000 tons, from Taiwan 1% to 84,000. Imports from Germany dropped by 2% to 95,000 tons in June.
For the first six months of the year, imports from South Korea were up 18% to 1.33 million tons, from Japan 20% to 521,000 tons, from Turkey 33% to 429,000 tons, from Germany 9% to 410,000 tons and from Taiwan 7% to 357,000 tons.