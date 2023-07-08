U.S. steel mills shipped 7.72 million tons of steel in May, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington, D.C.-based trade association American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 2.4% decrease as compared to the 7.91 million tons shipped in May 2022 and a 3% increase from the 7.49 million tons shipped the previous month.

In 2022, steel mills in the United States shipped 89.46 million tons of steel, down 5.5% as compared to the 94.7 million tons shipped the previous year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel shipments had fallen by 6.6% the previous year.

Through the first five months of 2023, steel shipments have totaled 36.66 million, which is down 4.4% as compared to 38.36 million tons shipped during the first five months of 2021.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers, construction firms and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

In the first give months of 2022, shipments of of rolled sheet were unchanged, cold rolled sheet were down 2% and corrosion-resistant sheet and strip were down 4%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel prices soared to record highs in 2021, came back down to earth last year, started 2023 strong but lately have been dipping again.

In the United States, the price of hot-rolled band recently fell 6% to $903 a ton and cold-rolled coil dropped 12% to $1,004 a ton, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. Standard plate fell 1% to $1,576 a ton. Shredded scrap stayed steady at $413 a ton, heavy melting scrap dipped 2% to $317 a ton and busheling scrap ticked up by 2% to $482 a ton, reducing steelmakers' input costs.