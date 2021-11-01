Steelmakers hail new trade agreement with Europe as step toward addressing overcapacity

"The interim arrangement must now lead to the EU joining the United States in getting serious about challenging China’s contribution to global overcapacity and demanding measurable changes. This focus will be especially important as we seek to dramatically reduce carbon emissions."

The United States has not disclosed how much European steel it will let in, but said it will be "at a sustainable historic level."

“Today’s announcement of an alternative Section 232 measure with the EU is evidence that President Biden and his Administration understand the critical role of the steel Section 232 program in providing a level playing field for American companies and workers," Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "This tariff rate quota arrangement will guard against a harmful surge of steel imports from the EU."

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan said the Congressional Steel Caucus he co-chairs would review the implementation of the new agreement.