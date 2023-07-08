CHICAGO — For decades in the late 19th century, U.S. Steel's South Works was the largest steel mill in the world.

Tucked between U.S. 41 and Lake Michigan, the mill ended up operating for more than a century, drawing in many immigrant workers and cracking out tons of steel for cars, railroads and the skyscrapers that rose up in the Loop.

Steelworkers Park a monument to industrial history Field Museum Chicago Region program Director Mark Bouman (left) and Calumet Heritage Partnership board Chairman Gary Johnson lead a tour at St…

Thousands of workers made steel along the shore of Lake Michigan and the banks of the Calumet River on Chicago's Southeast Side.

But South Works and the Southeast Side's other mills suffered amid a glut of foreign imports in the 1970s and never truly recovered.

Hobbled by steel dumping and stuck with aging machinery, they downsized and cut back over the years. Steelmakers invested elsewhere, like the larger and newer integrated mills just across the state line in Northwest Indiana, as the industry consolidated. Fewer and fewer ore boats docked with payloads of the iron ore that once kept the blast furnaces burning and bread on the table for many steelworker families.

The South Works mill that was once 20,000 workers strong shuttered in 1992. Wisconsin Steel, Republic Steel and Iroquois Steel are long gone.

"The decade of the 1980s was really bad. Something like 25,000 jobs were lost in Chicago in steel manufacturing alone," Field Museum Chicago Region program Director Mark Bouman said. "That's not to say anything about the related industry. All the sites have gone through questions of what happens next. There's still questions about the future uses of all of these sites."

Only the massive ore walls of South Works remain, looming like ancient ruins over an flat expanse of grass and prairie plants along the lakefront.

Chicago has been looking to redevelop much of the site for years, even extending DuSable Lake Shore Drive to make it more accessible. Developers and politicians have pitched ideas like a city-within-a-city, a prefabricated-home factory, a marina, a casino and an outdoor concert venue for what's believed to be the largest vacant site in city limits and one of the largest waterfront sites in the country.

None ever got off the ground, as evidenced by the long-standing faded sign with the empty promise that a Mariano's was coming soon.

It's hosted Shakespeare in the Park and a Dave Matthews Band concert — the group did to make amends with the city after dumping waste from its tour bus onto unsuspecting tour boats below on the Chicago River.

"There's been a lot of dissension over whether it should be upscale living with beautiful views of downtown Chicago or industry to create jobs for the neighborhood," said Gary Johnson, chairman of the Calumet Heritage Partnership board. "There's been questions of luxury housing versus affordable housing. Not to mention, it's an enormous site. It's more than 300 acres. It's a massive site and it's been difficult to come to any kind of consensus."

Part of the sprawling former steel mill grounds is a 16.5-acre lakefront park.

Steelworkers Park, near the mouth of the Calumet River at East 87th Street in South Chicago, is a place were people come to stroll in relative seclusion in a prairie-like setting, fish in the river flowing into one of the Great Lakes or scale a climbing wall on the side of the ore walls. It's also a tribute to the generations of steelworkers who tailed there.

"It was called South Works because North Works was long the North Branch of the Chicago River in downtown Chicago," Bouman said. "There were four integrated steel mills in Chicago. The trend in the steel industry since it started here in 1875 was to move east. Ultimately, it moved out of Chicago for the most part. When it started here in 1882, it was part of the movement of heavy industry into the Calumet Region."

Trees, wildflowers and native flora now blossom on what was a landfill made of molten slag. It had to be capped to make it a park.

"They dredged the Illinois River down by Peoria and brought the mud up here to amend the soil," Bouman said. "About half this park is fill in Lake Michigan. You can imagine what the fill is. It's slag and whatever else."

Visitors are greeted by the "Tribute to the Past" sculpture by a self-taught artist and former steelworker who lived in the neighborhood.

"He said at a conference at South Shore Arts that art is the new steel," Bouman said.

The Calumet Heritage Partnership that's leading the charge to make the bistate Calumet Region into a National Heritage Area hopes the site of the former steel mill can blossom into a gateway for visitors.

Steelworkers Park a monument to industrial history Calumet Heritage Partnership board Chairman Gary Johnson leads a tour at Steelworkers Park.

"One of the questions is how do we help people find these places on a regular basis and how does art become the new steel as an economic generator?" he said. "We need a thousand flowers blooming all across the Region, and I think that's the character of it. We all know what our favorite places are. Coordinating it and selling it are a big piece."

Steelworkers Park displays blast-furnace bells from the long-bygone Acme Steel, a memento of how the Southeast Side used to be steel country.

South Works once had 11 blast furnaces, eight electric furnaces and 12 rolling mills.

"You put iron ore, coke and limestone is a blast furnace, get it hot and have a reaction — a reducing reaction — that takes the oxygen away from basically the iron ore. You take the oxygen away and you're left with iron in the blast furnace, which is operating in a very low oxygen environment," Johnson said.

"Think about why you don't do charcoal grilling inside. It's because charcoal creates carbon dioxide in a very low oxygen environment. It's kind of the same thing inside the blast furnace."

The blast furnace burned around the clock and had to be fed so it could operate continuously. The two bells and tube on display at the park allowed steelworkers to pour raw materials into the raging hot furnace to keep it burning.

The historic ironmaking equipment, donated by the Calumet Heritage Partnership to the Chicago Park District, is positioned precisely on the site to draw the eye across Lake Michigan to Blast Furnace No. 9 at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago, on a manmade peninsula that juts into the lake.

"These need to be here because we're looking at the largest-capacity blast furnace in the Western Hemisphere," Bouman said.

The steel industry chugs along in Northwest Indiana, but it had to innovate and no longer employees tens of thousands of workers at each mill.

"Northwest Indiana is producing more steel than ever before," Johnson said. "But they're making more and more steel with fewer and fewer people. It's difficult to find an industry that's been so technologically changed."

Plans also call for displaying a steel sculpture a steelmaker made along the 1-mile bike trail at Steelworkers Park. The partnership donated it to the Park District, which is working to restore it before it's displayed.

"It will be right across the way from the actual coke plant, so you'll be able to see the story of it," Bouman said.

The park and surrounding neighborhood is rife with industrial and labor history, including the Memorial Day Massacre outside Republic Steel, Johnson said. Workers on the Southeast Side long had to struggle for fair hours, decent pay and safe working conditions.

"Surrounding neighborhoods have names like Slag Valley and Irondale, which tells you what was happening here," Bouman said. "The lakefront site here is owned by the Park District. The rest of the 300 acres is still subject to the next energy, whatever it's going to be."