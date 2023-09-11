United Steelworkers union-represented workers have ratified a new contract with Cleveland-Cliffs at its Northshore Mining Operations in northern Minnesota's Iron Range.

About 430 workers at the Cleveland-Cliffs Northshore mine that supplies Northwest Indiana's steel mills with iron ore that burned in the blast furnaces to make iron ore that's turned into steel for cars, appliances, buildings and many other end uses.

The new contract runs for three years.

Cleveland-Cliffs started in 1847 as a mine operator and long supplied the Region's steel mills with the raw materials needed for steelmaking. In late 2020, it bought out longtime customers ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel to become not just a steelmaker but the largest integrated steelmaker in the United States.

The company does everything from mining iron ore and producing direct reduced iron and ferrous scrap to making steel and doing downstream processing like finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing.

Cleveland-Cliffs employs 27,000 people nationwide and is one of the Region's largest employers with operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

It's now the largest supplier to the domestic automotive industry and is looking to become even bigger by buying out rival U.S. Steel, which it offered to purchase for $7.3 billion. If U.S. Steel accepted an acquisition offer and antitrust regulators cleared it, Cleveland-Cliffs would be the only integrated steelmaker left standing in the United States.