Step team makes Merrillville High School debut

“I believe that this is the time to help the students grow, learn, and step into the person they were created to be,” Hardy said. “This is the opportunity to help students gain trust, respect, maturity, and responsibility.

“For example, a person who is shy and quiet in the classroom can be amazing at stepping and strolling, but they just need that extra encouragement to step out of their shell,” she said. “It helps build their confidence and step out of their comfort zones as well. The team helps the students be the best version of themselves in the classroom, in the hallways, at home, and definitely when it’s time for them to perform.”

Pierce Middle School Principal Lafonda Morris shared other positives that have resulted from having Purple Reign at her school.

“There are two very important things that have taken place due to our step team: most important is that it gives the young ladies something to do because not everyone is an athlete,” she said. “It gives them an incentive to do well in school, and it gives the opportunity to display their talents.