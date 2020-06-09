Steri-Clean owner touts staff dedication and education during pandemic

“It’s a very intense and monotonous process, but it’s very important things be done correctly,” he said. “I’ve gone from spending nearly $3,000 a month to four times that amount to let businesses know we are out here to meet their needs and to meet them efficiently. There are a lot of companies trying to capitalize on the pandemic, but ultimately it takes hours upon hours to accurately clean businesses and eliminate the spread of COVID-19.”

Moser said individuals and companies that are patient with the process and committed to doing things correctly will recover expeditiously.

“I saw Steri-Clean’s ad on Facebook, and I called right away,” said Crystal Gvist, a Region homeowner. “Tony came by and gave me an estimate, but what was most impressive was his knowledge and explanation process. I have little kids, and my concern was making sure they were safe.”

Gvist said her initial call came after her husband’s COVID-19 test results came back “inconclusive” after one of his customers tested positive.

Gvist said the process to clean their entire home took about six hours and that Steri-Clean did “an amazing job disinfecting meticulously” and that education has been empowering to her family.