Steri-Clean owner touts staff dedication and education during pandemic

Steri-Clean of Lynwood owner and operation manager Tony Moser said he was forced to turn “devastation into fulfillment” in order to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
“Business went from an 80% hoarders/20% biohazard breakdown to 95% all hands-on deck COVID-19 cleanup operation,” Moser said. “It was a very scary endeavor, but with education, safety and employee commitment, we are proud to do our part in helping to slow the pandemic and even save lives.”
Moser said a lot of poor education and miscommunication has been going around concerning precautionary measures and the spread of the virus. He was seeing companies trying to cut corners in their efforts, but as time goes on and the severity became a focal point, he’s seen a change.
“I’m very proud of my team because this is dangerous work, and they are all very conscientious on doing things the right way and making people’s trust in our company a priority. My team has been working every day ... without complaining, " he said. "We’ve been working with our corporate headquarters and various business partners to protect our employees and keep the companies we are working for safe.”
The key to eliminating the virus is precleaning, disinfecting and properly fogging out the virus, he said. On a recent 60,000-square-foot warehouse cleaning, Moser's team spent hours precleaning before the virus could be killed.
“It’s a very intense and monotonous process, but it’s very important things be done correctly,” he said. “I’ve gone from spending nearly $3,000 a month to four times that amount to let businesses know we are out here to meet their needs and to meet them efficiently. There are a lot of companies trying to capitalize on the pandemic, but ultimately it takes hours upon hours to accurately clean businesses and eliminate the spread of COVID-19.”
Moser said individuals and companies that are patient with the process and committed to doing things correctly will recover expeditiously.
“I saw Steri-Clean’s ad on Facebook, and I called right away,” said Crystal Gvist, a Region homeowner. “Tony came by and gave me an estimate, but what was most impressive was his knowledge and explanation process. I have little kids, and my concern was making sure they were safe.”
Gvist said her initial call came after her husband’s COVID-19 test results came back “inconclusive” after one of his customers tested positive.
Gvist said the process to clean their entire home took about six hours and that Steri-Clean did “an amazing job disinfecting meticulously” and that education has been empowering to her family.
Steri-Clean of Lynwood expanded its territory in January 2019 into southern counties of Illinois and is now serving 12.8 million people, including those in Northwest Indiana. Moser said his business has changed and will continue to focus on meeting the needs of businesses and people during this pandemic. For more information, visit steri-cleanillinois.com or call 888-577-7206.
