Still saving the Dunes: Stories of a 70-year movement

Save the Dunes is still living up to its name, nearly six decades after the creation of a national park.

Executive Director Betsy Maher told Northwest Indiana Green Drinks online attendees recently about the group's history and current projects.

Save the Dunes was birthed as the Save the Dunes Council in June 1952, but the movement began decades earlier.

In 1899, University of Chicago botany professor Henry C. Cowles published a paper, “Ecological Relations of the Vegetations of the Sand Dunes of Lake Michigan,” which earned him the reputation of the father of plant ecology and brought international attention to the Indiana Dunes ecosystems.

“Indiana Dunes National Park is the fourth-most biologically diverse national park,” including the globally rare dune-and-swale landscape, Maher said. The park includes the shorelines of previous iterations of Lake Michigan as glaciers grew and receded during the most recent ice age.

“I like to call it the crossroads of American habitat,” she said. “Because it’s changing all the time, that’s why it’s such a unique area.”

Dune succession is still playing out.

“Mount Baldy is an example of a dune that has been moving 5 to 10 feet a year,” she said. The former Michigan City municipal park has the park’s most mobile dune. The dune is moving south, gobbling up a portion of the parking area, with an appetite for more. Trees are swallowed by the dune and spit back up later as the sand moves over the crest of the dune — even at wind speeds as low as 7 mph.

The park is a popular spot for birds, which advantage of a place to rest and feed before and after crossing the 300-mile-long Lake Michigan. That makes the Dunes popular with birders, too.

The Dunes also offers a crossroads of sort for ecosystems, including rare plant species.

“You wouldn’t think you’d find cactus here in Indiana, but the sandy shores make a pretty good environment for that,” Maher said. Bug-eating pitcher plants are found in the park, too.

Industry vs. environment

The Prairie Club of Chicago, formed in 1908 by Cowles, Jens Jensen and Thomas W. Allinson, organized Saturday Afternoon Walking Trips in the Indiana Dunes so hikers could enjoy the pristine environment. The Prairie Club enthusiasts became preservationists.

Much like glaciers at Glacier National Park, the dunes at Indiana Dunes were disappearing. “A lot of dunes were being leveled to make way for industry,” Maher said.

The Hoosier Slide, a popular attraction, was leveled within a few decades to provide a key ingredient for Ball glass jars. U.S. Steel began building Gary and the largest integrated steelmaking operation in the nation in 1906.

Preservationists saw the need to save as much of the Dunes as they could in its natural state.

The Prairie Club used the phrase “Save the Dunes” in its effort to preserve the natural areas within the boundaries of a hoped-for national park.

In late May and early June 1917, the Pageant of the Dunes was staged to promote awareness of the history and beauty of the Dunes. That was one of the pivotal moments in the fight for preserving the Dunes, Maher said.

U.S. involvement in World War I gripped the nation’s focus, however. Saving the Dunes would have to wait until America was saved.

In 1926, Indiana Dunes State Park opened to the public. It wasn’t the national park that preservationists had hoped for, but it was a start. That’s where some of the tallest dunes are, Maher noted.

In 1952, Ogden Dunes resident Dorothy Buell formed the Save the Dunes Council. The national park’s visitor center, operated in conjunction with Indiana Dunes Tourism, is named for her.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Halleck, who represented the majority of the area that would become Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in 1966, fought the legislation to create the park. U.S. Sen. Paul Douglas of Illinois championed the cause.

“When I was young, I wanted to save the world,” Douglas said. "In my middle years, I would have been content to save my country. Now, I just want to save the dunes."

In what was known as the Kennedy compromise, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore was created in November 1966 to appease environmentalists while the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor was created to satisfy business interests.

Shifting mission

With the park created by federal law, Save the Dunes’ efforts shifted from advocating for a national park to supporting the national and state parks.

“Here we are, 70 years later, still doing this work,” Maher said. “That’s because the threats still continue.”

Back then, there wasn’t much regulation. Destruction of habitat was common.

“More recently, we have seen climate-change problems. Shoreline erosion has been a really big problem in recent years,” Maher said. Other effects of climate change in the Dunes are playing out as well.

The name change to Indiana Dunes National Park has dramatically increased the park’s popularity among visitors. Now the park is the state’s No. 1 tourist attraction.

That’s a big boost to the economy, but it brings with it the usual problems associated with increased popularity. Save the Dunes supporters are seeing more litter, pathway erosion and other adverse affects from visits.

Today’s mission

Advocacy was Save the Dunes’ primary focus in pushing for the creation of the national park. “The roots of our organization is still probably the bulk of the work that we do,” Maher said. That includes advocating for the public’s right to access beaches across the state. Some lawsuits have challenged that right, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Landscape-level conservation is a second major focus. In Valparaiso, for example, Save the Dunes helped create a winding route for stormwater drainage along Roosevelt Road just north of the Canadian National tracks. “We play a pretty large facilitation role” in securing grants for partner organizations, Maher said.

“Northwest Indiana has a really amazing culture, and it was really founded by the Save the Dunes model. Save the Dunes has been partnering since the beginning” to work toward common goals.

“We also have our own properties, so we are still protecting the environment in that way as well,” she said. That includes Stockwell Wood, about 40 acres donated by Long Beach to protect the natural state of the area in perpetuity.

A third major focus is connecting people with nature. “It’s the newest and most exciting work we’ve been doing,” Maher said. “We educate people on how they can protect the natural areas just with their own choices, including with their own backyard.”

That includes planting native plants that attract pollinators. The organization is based at Barker House in Michigan City. This year, Save the Dunes is looking to build its own pollinator garden there.