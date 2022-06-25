Store and warehouse business settles in long-vacant Merrillville site

MERRILLVILLE — The town has seen many new businesses come to the southern end of Merrillville, but now a store and warehouse is being planned for the northern end of the municipality.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said retail and wholesale tobacco products and other general merchandise will be sold at 5480 Broadway.

Subhanor Muhammad is seeking a variance of use to allow a warehouse that will be associated with the store.

“The warehouse will have storage in the back of the store and receive product shipments,” Shine said.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said the facility has long been vacant, and he’s pleased to see new life in that area.

The Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved the variance of use, which now heads to the Town Council. The council could take final action on the matter during its Tuesday meeting.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said some truck traffic is expected in that location because it has a commercial zoning classification, but he wants to ensure it isn’t substantial because there are homes nearby there.

The BZA approval came with a condition that a maximum of four trucks can visit the site each month.

Muhammad said he expects fewer trucks than that, and they won’t be at the location long when they do come to the site.

“So there’s not going to be much distribution traffic in and out,” Svetanoff said.

Shine said no trucks can be parked there overnight, and the business will follow Merrillville’s security guidelines.

“The business will be secured with gates, an alarm and cameras,” Shine said.

The permitted hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

