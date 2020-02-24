Storm may bury Region under more than 6 inches of snow, flood lakeshore

Despite the weekend's warm temperatures and whatever Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted this year, winter isn't over just yet.

The National Weather Service is warning a snowstorm could dump more than six inches of snow on Northwest Indiana, starting on Tuesday evening.

The Chicago office of the federal agency issued winter storm warnings in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, including the cities of Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Michigan City and LaPorte.

Wind gusts could reach as much as 35 mph. People are advised to stay indoors and away from the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in its winter storm warning. "The hazardous conditions could impact parts of the Tuesday afternoon commute and more likely the Wednesday morning commute."

The National Weather Service also issued Lakeshore Flood Warnings for the Lake Michigan shoreline in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.