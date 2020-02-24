Storm may bury Region under more than 6 inches of snow, flood lakeshore

Despite the weekend's warm temperatures and whatever Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted this year, winter isn't over just yet.
The National Weather Service is warning a snowstorm could dump more than six inches of snow on Northwest Indiana, starting on Tuesday evening.
The Chicago office of the federal agency issued winter storm warnings in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, including the cities of Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Michigan City and LaPorte.
Wind gusts could reach as much as 35 mph. People are advised to stay indoors and away from the Lake Michigan lakeshore.
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in its winter storm warning. "The hazardous conditions could impact parts of the Tuesday afternoon commute and more likely the Wednesday morning commute."
The National Weather Service also issued Lakeshore Flood Warnings for the Lake Michigan shoreline in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.
"Severe beach erosion and lakeshore flooding will develop. Strong northwest to north winds, along with record high Lake Michigan water levels, will create strong wave action along the coast," the National Weather Service said in its precautionary warning. "The winds and large battering waves combined with record high lake levels will exacerbate already significant beach and shoreline erosion sustained in the past several months. Vulnerable structures along the shore may be heavily damaged. The water will likely threaten some roads and low-lying parks along the lake, as well. Large waves may sweep onlookers into the lake."
The warning means flooding is imminent and residents near the shore should watch for rising water, taking steps to protect life and property if necessary.
Authorities urged people to be prepared for the latest winter storm. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency advised people in the Chicagoland area to keep water dripping from faucets to prevent frozen pipes, have an emergency plan, and keep an emergency kit with food, water, medicine, a flashlight and spare batteries.
People should avoid travel unless they need to go to a warming center after losing power, the IEMA cautioned. People should keep emergency items in their cars, including blankets, flashlights, snow scrapers, a phone charger and jumper cables.