Storms, high winds possible through Thursday, forecasters say

Thunder, lightning, wind and rain arrived in southern Cook County early Wednesday morning and forecasters say the front could bring thunderstorms and high winds into the Region today and tomorrow.

A significant storm impacted areas including Calumet City, Lansing and Hammond a little after 6 a.m. Wednesday, with anticipated winds of up to 40 miles per hour and what a weather advisory described as "torrential rainfall."

That rain could be just the beginning, with the National Weather Service designating much of northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana at risk for significant thunderstorms Wednesday. Scattered storms are possible into the afternoon and early evening that could include heavy rainfall.

More severe thunderstorms are expected in Wisconsin Wednesday evening and they could make their way into Illinois and Northwest Indiana overnight, NWS said, with their possible arrival between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday. Those storms are anticipated to carry damaging winds and heavy rain.

As the weather front moves through the area Thursday, high waves and dangerous swimming conditions are also expected.