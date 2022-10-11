StoryWalks telling tales all around the Region

All around Northwest Indiana, families are able to read stories while strolling through parks, gardens or library grounds.

StoryWalks have been taking off across the Region in recent years. People can read kids' books where the pages are laminated and laid out on posts along a trail, allowing them to follow the story as they follow the path.

The StoryWalks have sprung up at Gibson Woods in Hammond, Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, the Hanna Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library, the Rotary Library Garden outside the Porter County Public Library branch in downtown Valparaiso, Kesling Park in LaPorte, Woodland Park in Griffith, Fox Memorial Park in LaPorte, the Glenwood-Lynwood Public Library and now Butterfly Meadows in Valpo.

Families have the chance to saunter together and read books like "Fletcher and the Springtime Blossoms" by Julia Rawlinson, which the Lake County Public Library System installed at its first StoryWalk in Griffith earlier this year.

Hundreds of StoryWalks have spread to all 50 states after Anne Ferguson came up with the idea while working for the Vermont Department of Public Health in 2007.

"It's interesting because libraries, parks and recreation departments, nature centers and children's museums have all adopted it," she said. "I thought it was a really good idea, so I guess on some level I thought it would fly. I didn't realize it would appeal to such a wide range of communities. But people realized it was good for early literacy and getting more people outdoors into the parks."

She was brainstorming ideas for getting families to go on walks together as part of a public health project that aimed to combat chronic disease.

"I'm kind of a creative person, and I'm a sucker for a great story," she said. "This way families can read on their own time. It fits into the family schedule; whatever works best. I wanted it to be free. I didn't want anyone to pay for this."

She installed the first StoryWalk in her hometown of Montpelier to see how it would be received. The first book was "Leaves" by David Ezra Stein, which had beautiful watercolor illustrations and sparse text.

"I didn't want people standing around for a long time and reading," she said. "I also wanted families that didn't speak or read English to be able to enjoy it. The best StoryWalk books have great illustrations, wonderfully engaging storylines and a message of kindness."

As word got around, it made a big splash.

"I think because it's outdoors. It's one of those things you stumble across and feel like you found it," she said. "It's not always big and showy. It's something you find and read that's lovely with a great message. It's a lovely experience. It can be powerful."

StoryWalks took off in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as people searched for outdoor activities.

"It's a learning experience with an element of fun," she said. "You can run from one page to another. You're not sitting down and having someone read the story to you. It generates great conversation and discussion within a family."

Ferguson developed the project with the help of Rachel Senechal, formerly of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Vermont. They let people use the concept for free so long as it's credited.

"What's fun about this project is there are creative ways to tweak it," she said. "For example, early on I wanted to write a story, so I wrote a poem about a gnome and hid a gnome near every page in the local park. I thought it would be fun to look for the gnome behind a tree stump or whatever. It adds an element of fun."

At first, Ferguson traveled around, telling people how they could set up their own StoryWalks. But as the idea has spread, librarians and park directors who have put in StoryWalks now go around and spread the word at conferences.

The concept really took off when the Boston Children's Museum and Museum of Science in Boston added several StoryWalks to promote early literacy. More than 100 went up across the state of Massachusetts, and it just kept growing from there.

The American Library Association now offers a free workshop on how to set up a StoryWalk in one's community. It's gone international, spreading to 13 countries around the world.

So many StoryWalks have opened around the country that Ferguson and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library no longer keep track of all of them.

"These are hard times. People like to get outside and walk in a park in the fresh air," she said. "It's a fun way to draw families out and get some fresh air."

Communities from all across the country have invested in permanent display stations, switching out the books every month or so to give people a reason to come back and visit again, Ferguson said.

Porter County Public Library System Director Jesse Butz said the StoryWalks at the Rotary Library Garden and Sunset Hill Farm have been a huge success.

"We receive positive patron comments routinely and have had many folks stop in for a library card after reading the story," she said. "The Porter County Parks Department have been wonderful partners and have appreciated the feature in their park. We swap the story out seasonally so it has ongoing interest to park visitors. The reception has been huge, with patrons requesting that we install story walks in their neighborhood as well."

The StoryWalks get young readers excited about reading, coming in to ask about the next story, Butz said. They get excited when they learn about the other trails with StoryWalks.

"The library initially installed the story trail at Sunset Hills as a way to inspire more children and families to read books, think critically, and explore the outdoors," Butz said. "Combining physical activity and literacy with engaging activities allows our community to experience the library and a park in a new and exciting way."

It's a unique experience because it isn't just reading or physical activity, Butz said.

"It is often a shared experience where children, their families, and friends, explore nature and literacy together," he said. "The story ranges from a very short loop in our Rotary Library Garden to nearly a mile at Sunset Hills with an interactive call to action such as hop on one foot, naming animals in the area or talking about lessons learned in the book. It is a new experience for a child and really makes literacy fun. It also encourages movement because you have to see what the next page is on the trail."

The library is planning another StoryWalk in conjunction with the Portage School District and looking to do temporary installations, including nine new temporary trails outside the Portage School District elementary and middle schools.

The hope is to expand that to all the local schools in Porter County.

"We’ve also gone a step further, and this initiative began with our Rotary Library Garden, and we partnered with a local girl scout troop to write, illustrate and then install their very own original story," Butz said. "We have similar projects in the works with some of the area schools with the first being a partnership with Valpo schools where their class is writing and illustrating a story that we will install. This initiative takes students through the life cycle of the project from idea, to design, to creation, to installation and eventually even to publishing as we hope to add these titles into our local author collection."

The library is looking for sponsors to help install more StoryWalks in the community.

"Next up is the City of Portage, but the parks departments and local nature organizations are wonderful to work with and would be happy to have a StoryWalk in their community if a donor is interested in sponsorship," Butz said.