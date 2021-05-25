Strack & Van Til campaign raises money for Sojourner Truth House

Strack & Van Til's Lake County supermarkets are raising money for Sojourner Truth House May 31 through June 6 in a checkout challenge.

It's the first time Sojourner has been selected for this checkout challenge.

While checking out, customers will be able to round up to the nearest dollar or donate a specific dollar amount to help their neighbors experiencing homelessness throughout Lake County, especially women and children.

STH clients staying in local shelters come to the day center for help obtaining benefits, referrals to community support agencies, basic skills and employment training, healthcare screenings and referrals, counseling, and assistance with finding housing.

Once they have satisfactorily completed STH class programs and obtained housing, clients can maintain support through therapeutic programs and ongoing case management as members of the Transitional Outreach Program Participant (TOPPs) program. Community clients also come to the food pantry for help meeting intermittent basic household needs.

STH addresses the needs of its clients with a holistic service delivery model that strengthens the mind, body, and spirit of the clients they serve.

The checkout challenge goal is to raise at least $20,000 to help those in need. For more information, visit www.sojournertruthhouse.org or call 219-885-2282.

