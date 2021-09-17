Strack & Van Til cashier tops in Checkout Challenge campaign

How many nickels and dimes does it take to raise more than $26,000 in two weeks?

Not too many for the caring and generous customers of Strack & Van Til Food Markets.

From July 19 through Aug. 1, the customers of the 15 Strack & Van Til locations in Lake County together raised $26,006 through the company’s “Checkout Challenge” campaign to benefit struggling individuals and families served by The Salvation Army of Lake County.

The Strack & Van Til Checkout Challenge invites customers to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout.

The money goes to hep the many who are served by The Salvation Army, having difficulties feeding their families and are at risk of homelessness. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army of Lake County has experienced a fivefold increase in the need for its services.

“We figure that in order to raise $26,000 in just two weeks more than 52,000 Strack & Van Til customers chose to ‘round-up.’ That’s amazing,” said Captain Brian Clark, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County.