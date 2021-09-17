Strack & Van Til cashier tops in Checkout Challenge campaign

How many nickels and dimes does it take to raise more than $26,000 in two weeks?
Not too many for the caring and generous customers of Strack & Van Til Food Markets.
From July 19 through Aug. 1, the customers of the 15 Strack & Van Til locations in Lake County together raised $26,006 through the company’s “Checkout Challenge” campaign to benefit struggling individuals and families served by The Salvation Army of Lake County.
The Strack & Van Til Checkout Challenge invites customers to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout.
The money goes to hep the many who are served by The Salvation Army, having difficulties feeding their families and are at risk of homelessness. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army of Lake County has experienced a fivefold increase in the need for its services.
“We figure that in order to raise $26,000 in just two weeks more than 52,000 Strack & Van Til customers chose to ‘round-up.’ That’s amazing,” said Captain Brian Clark, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County.
“We are so grateful to both customers and cashiers of Strack & Van Til Food Markets for working together to help so many of their neighbors in need. Thank you.”
As an incentive for the cashiers to ask their customers to round up, the top money-raising cashier in each of the 15 Lake County Strack & Van Til stores wins a $50 Visa gift card.
The top cashier in Lake County who raised more than $350 during the two-week campaign is Oliver Postma, an employee of the St. John Strack & Van Til Food Market. “Strack & Van Til customers are the best," Postma said. “I love serving them and they love serving their communities."
The Salvation Army Lake County serves the entire county from its three Community Centers in Munster, East Chicago, and Gary by providing food and emergency assistance, homelessness prevention services, after-school programs for children and youth, music education programs and much, much more.
Visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org to learn more about The Salvation Army and its work – and how you can participate in helping your neighbors in need.
If you have questions or would like to make a donation of your time and resources to the good work, contact Kevin Feldman at 219.838.1328 or Kevin.Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org.