Strack & Van Til donates $40,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack recently presented Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana a check for $39,914 in support of the youth organization’s work in Northwest Indiana.

The donation comes as part of the Checkout Challenge, in which Strack & Van Til and Town & Country employees asked customers to round up their purchase totals over the course of two weeks beginning in late August.

Strack said community involvement is an integral part of the grocery store’s operations.

“We are a family. Our associates live and work in the neighborhoods we serve, and we’re proud to help wherever we can,” Strack said. “Boys & Girls Clubs has been doing important work for kids in Northwest Indiana for over 60 years, and we are happy to support those efforts.”

Strack also thanked his employees, whom he said are responsible for the success of the Challenge.

“Our associates believe in supporting community organizations, and they do an amazing job encouraging customers to round up in support of these important causes,” Strack said.