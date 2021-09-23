 Skip to main content
Strack & Van Til donates $40,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs
Strack & Van Til donates $40,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

Strack & Van Til donates to Boys & Girls Clubs

Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack delivers a check to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana president & CEO Ryan Smiley. Strack & Van Til raised nearly $40,000 for the youth organization during their Checkout Challenge.

 Provided

Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack recently presented Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana a check for $39,914 in support of the youth organization’s work in Northwest Indiana.

The donation comes as part of the Checkout Challenge, in which Strack & Van Til and Town & Country employees asked customers to round up their purchase totals over the course of two weeks beginning in late August.

Strack said community involvement is an integral part of the grocery store’s operations.

“We are a family. Our associates live and work in the neighborhoods we serve, and we’re proud to help wherever we can,” Strack said. “Boys & Girls Clubs has been doing important work for kids in Northwest Indiana for over 60 years, and we are happy to support those efforts.”

Strack also thanked his employees, whom he said are responsible for the success of the Challenge.

“Our associates believe in supporting community organizations, and they do an amazing job encouraging customers to round up in support of these important causes,” Strack said.

Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Ryan Smiley said the local grocer, which has 20 locations throughout Northwest Indiana, has been a longtime supporter of the organization.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from Strack & Van Til over the years,” Smiley said. “They are deeply committed to helping their communities, and the Checkout Challenge is just one of the ways they support us and other organizations. We appreciate everything they do.”

Smiley also thanked Strack & Van Til employees, adding that Boys & Girls Clubs dropped off pizzas to a handful of stores to thank them for their efforts. He also thanked the public.

“We can’t thank Strack & Van Til employees enough for their hard work, and we’re so grateful to the community members who gave. To raise $40,000 in just a couple weeks like that really speaks to the number of people out there who believe in our mission of helping kids reach their full potential,” he said.

