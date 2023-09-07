Strack & Van Til raised more than $11,000 for Opportunities Enterprises.

The Highland-based supermarket chain gave a check of $11,365.74 to support the nonprofit's work to advance people with disabilities, such as by giving them job training and hiring them for jobs. It raised the funds through its Checkout Challenge in which cashiers ask Strack & Van Til and Town & Country customers to round up their purchases.

CEO Jeff Strack said it's an easy way for customers to give back to organizations that are doing good in the community. Strack & Van Til regularly supports local charities through the program as part of a larger commitment to serving the community, he said.

“Strack & Van Til is proud of our relationship with Opportunity Enterprises, and we support the important work they do enabling those with disabilities to accomplish great things,” Strack said. “Giving back to the communities we serve is just naturally a part of Strack & Van Til's culture. “However, the true credit of this gift Strack has the honor of presenting Opportunity Enterprises really goes to our loyal customers. Many of our shoppers round up every time they make a trip to one of our grocery store locations — and that’s true commitment and caring from people who understand that a little goes a very long way. Our cashiers also have a strong commitment to supporting our collective communities and do not hesitate to ask our customers if they want to round up their purchases.”

Strack presented a check to Neil Samahon, president and CEO of Opportunity Enterprises, at the Portage Strack & Van Til. That store was the top-earning among the chain's five Porter County locations and also had the largest increase in roundup donations over the past years.

The supermarket chain, which operates more than 20 grocery stores across Northwest Indiana, has had a long relationship with Opportunity Enterprises.

"We simply could not do what we do without community support, and Strack & Van Til customers prove time and again that they care about their community and give a little each trip to the grocery store to make a big difference. We cannot thank the people who shop at Strack & Van Til and Town & Country enough for their willingness to make a gift in support of OE’s mission” Opportunity Enterprises’ Chief Development and Communications Officer Kacie Ensign said.