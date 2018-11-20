Tree trimming, caroling, gift-giving and festive meals all play a big part in celebrating the holidays — except for those who lack adequate food and other basic necessities. Strack & Van Til is one local business that helps bring comfort and joy to those in need.
According to President and CEO Jeff Strack, giving back to the communities served is naturally a part of the culture of Strack & Van Til. “The entire management team and I believe strongly in supporting the communities that we live in and work in,” he said.
The grocery chain continues its tradition of philanthropy that began more than 80 years ago. Strack & Van Til’s campaigns benefit local and national organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, the Salvation Army, Humane Indiana, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Habitat for Humanity. In fact, the company recently wrapped up its Pink Ribbon campaign that supports breast cancer research and has begun a holiday campaign to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
The campaign, the Checkout Challenge Holiday Roundup, began Nov. 5 and runs through Dec. 30. Customers across Northwest Indiana can choose to “round up” their bill when shopping at their local Strack & Van Til store and the “spare change” collected will benefit the community.
While the campaign spans the entire holiday season, Strack & Van Til also focuses on feeding folks for Thanksgiving. “We work with the Northwest Indiana Food Bank each Thanksgiving season to assemble turkey dinners with all the fixings for them to distribute to families in the area so that they can have a great holiday meal,” said Strack. “In 2018 we are partnering with great vendors including Anheuser Busch, Calumet Breweries, Kind Snacks, Seneca Foods, Vitner's Snacks and Sprout Baby Food to assemble hundreds of meals.”
Once assembled, Strack said, the Food Bank distributes the meals to those in need in Lake and Porter Counties.
According to Food Bank Executive Director Steve Beekman, more than 300 meals, including turkey and holiday fixings, will be available for pickup from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. Meals are first-come, first-served while supplies last.
“Strack & Van Til has been a generous supporter and partner of the Food Bank for more than three decades, and they’ve been instrumental in our organization since its inception in 1982,” Beekman said. “They’ve shown their leadership in the community not only as hunger relief advocates, as participants on our board and committees, and by making financial contributions, but also by rallying and inspiring the customers to give during the holidays.”
Beekman added that Strack & Van Til plays an enormous role in the Food Bank’s ability to fight hunger in Northwest Indiana. “Because they’re a local organization, it really resonates with individuals that they give back to the local community,” he noted.
As Christmas nears, Strack & Van Til will partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana and distribute more than 800 meals in one day to those who are food insecure. Vendors including Miller-Coors, Indiana Beverage, Pepsi and Aunt Millie’s Bakery work with Strack & Van Til to provide the most meals possible, as well as aid in the distribution at six Boys & Girls Clubs locations. “A holiday ham dinner with all the fixings elicits some great smiles,” said Strack.
Strack credits Strack & Van Til shoppers with the success of the Roundups. He noted that it is customer generosity and the commitment of Strack & Van Til employees that make the Checkout Challenge program successful and strengthen local communities.
“We have the best customers. They are the one who give back to the community. Our stores, with the help of our employees, simply provide our customers an outlet to give to some of their favorite local organizations,” Strack said. “ We are very grateful to our customers who contribute to these Roundup campaigns and make a difference in the lives of so many people.”