Drivers now have to move over or slow down in Indiana if passing a disabled vehicle.

Indiana's Move Over or Slow Down Law was expanded to protect stranded motorists stuck on the side of the road. State law already requires motorists to either slow down or move over if there are police, first responders, tow trucks, solid waste haulers, highway maintenance vehicles or construction vehicles on the roadside.

New legislation that just went into effect this month requires them to move over or reduce their speed if passing a broken-down vehicle displaying its hazard lights on the road side.

“AAA began advocating for a stronger law late last year with our ‘Move Over or Slow Down campaign,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “We are extremely grateful that Indiana lawmakers took this necessary action to enhance protection for all motorists, in addition to the first responders who come to their aid.”

Any drivers who violate the law could face a citation for a Class B infraction and a fine of up to $1,000.

AAA reports 350 people a year were struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that two emergency responders are struck and killed every year by drivers who fail to move over to another lane, leaving the roadside rescuers with enough space to safely operate.

Tow truck operators are killed at a rate of 43 deaths per 100,000 workers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates. That's compared to an average of just three workplace deaths per 100,000 workers for all other industries.

“The recent addition by Indiana lawmakers to include stranded motorists to Indiana’s Move Over Law is an important step in making Hoosier roadways safer," said Captain Ron Galaviz of the Indiana State Police. "The Indiana State Police remind drivers if they see flashing lights of any color, they are required to move over or slow down if moving over is not possible."

AAA urges drivers to remain alert, focus on driving, avoid distractions and keep an eye out for emergency vehicles like tow trucks. Motorists should move over if cars have their flashers on on the roadside or slow down when passing them if they can't get over into the next lane.

It urges drivers to watch for people, noting they might not be immediately visible because they might be in front of the vehicle, bent down or about to get out.

Stranded motorists should pull over as far as they can to create distance from oncoming traffic and flip on their hazard light so passing drivers know they are in distress, AAA said. It urges them to get off at the next exit if they can, call for assistance, stay with their vehicle as long as it's safe to do so and watch for oncoming traffic while exiting their vehicle, ensuring they have enough room to open their door. They should stay close to the vehicle and avoid turning their back to traffic.