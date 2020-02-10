'Stressful' shelters no longer needed to find new homes for pets

MUNSTER — Dogs who have spent years in a loving home often face longer stays when surrendered to a shelter and develop behavioral problems more often than strays, according to Jessica Petalas-Hernandez, shelter director at Humane Indiana.

Recognizing there are situations where people are no longer able to keep their dogs, cats or other domestic companions, Humane Indiana has come up with an online tool that aims to make the transition to a new home less stressful for the animal.

"Through the program, pets can go from one home right into their new home," Petalas-Hernandez said.

The Home to Home program (home-home.org) provides pet owners with the tools and oversight needed to rehome their animals without having to ever bring them into a shelter, she said.

The online program works by allowing pet owners to advertise their animals on a free website overseen by Humane Indiana, Petalas-Hernandez said. Those in search of a companion animal use the same site and deal directly with the owner of the animal.

Those posting animals fill out a brief online form, upload a photo and submit their post, she said.