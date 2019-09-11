Recommended stretches

De Ann Mago, wellness coordinator at Hartsfield Village in Munster, recommends these stretches for seniors:

• Neck stretch: Slowly bring the chin toward the chest, then take your gaze upward back to the center and turn the chin in a horizontal position and gaze over each shoulder. Hold each position for 15 seconds.

• Chest stretch: Extend both arms to the side, palms facing upward and reach back with your hands until you feel the stretch across the chest and the front of the arms.

• Shoulder and upper arm stretch: Holding a towel, tie or belt in one hand and let it drape down behind your back. Grab the other end with the other hand and gently pull down until you feel the stretch.

• Ankle stretch: Sit in a chair and slowly move the foot by flexing it forward and backward and rotating it clockwise and counterclockwise, holding each position for 30 seconds.

• Hamstring stretch: While lying on your back, extend one leg perpendicular to your body, grab the back of your thigh and slowly pull the leg toward you while keeping the other leg and hip flat. Do not pull on the knee when stretching.

• Quadriceps stretch: Lying on your side (or standing), bend the knee to bring the foot up behind you and grab it with your hand and pull until you feel the stretch in the front of your thigh.

• Lower back stretch: Lie on your back with your knees bent. Hold the knees together and lower them to one side and then the other, twisting the torso until you feel the stretch.