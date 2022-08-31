Strokes have a disproportionate impact on the African American community; one Region family is frustrated with the medical care their mother received

"Don't be mad, but I am going to die," Annie Brown told her daughter Sandra during the winter of 2018. A few weeks later, she did.

Bridgette and Sandra Brown thought their mother was just being dramatic. She had suffered three strokes over the course of eight months, but she had largely recovered.

The in December, Annie had a seizure and her daughters rushed her to the hospital. As the doctors were preparing to release her from the hospital, it happened again.

"She just started jerking, shaking, she couldn't talk ... we were screaming, telling (the nurses), 'Our mother's having a stroke' and it took forever just to get somebody in there," Bridgette said.

From that night on, it was a steep decline. Eventually Annie slipped into a coma and a few days later she died at age 70.

Annie had high blood pressure and had smoked for decades, but other than that she was healthy, her daughters said.

Her peripheral vision was diminished and she slowed down some after the first three strokes, but she quit smoking and Sandra began cooking her low-sodium meals. The sisters said doctors did not give them many concrete answers about what they could do to maintain their mother's health.

"We sent letters to the hospital administrators," Bridgette said, adding that she and her sister were at their mother's side "around the clock," and kept detailed notes on her care. "We were like, 'We are here everyday to take care of our mother, we're asking questions and we're not getting anything.'"

Born and raised in Gary, the Brown sisters believe Annie's address and race impacted the level of care she received.

"Sometimes doctors don't really focus on black women," Sandra said. "I could say, 'My stomach is burning, it feels like I am on fire' and they would just say 'Oh, take some antacids and go.' That is how we are treated."

A heavier impact

Though cerebrovascular disease was the fourth-leading cause of death for Region residents of all races between 1999 and 2020, the African American community was impacted the most.

Strokes killed 29.7 out of every 100,000 African Americans living in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties during that 22-year period. The stroke death rate for white people in Northwest Indiana was 25.3. The racial disparity in Northwest Indiana mirrors the rest of the country; African American adults are 50% more likely than white adults to experience a stroke.

African American men are also 70% more likely to die from a stroke, compared to non-Hispanic white adults. African American women are twice as likely to have a stroke, compared to non-Hispanic white women.

While there is no definitive reason why African Americans are more vulnerable to strokes, recent studies say increased rates of high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and smoking could be factors. The Brown sisters say quality of care played a role in their mother's health.

After her first stroke, Annie did some rehabilitation exercises, but outside of that her daughters said doctors offered little preventative care. Bridgette said some doctors visits felt like "cattle calls" where hundreds of patients would sit in the waiting room just to be shuffled in and out of appointments.

"The patient is not the most important thing for them. It's turned into a business," Bridgette said. "If you book 500 people in one day, how much attention are people really getting?"

A study conducted by a researcher from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in 2021, found primary care physicians spend an average of 18 minutes with each patient. Shorter visits often result in doctors addressing less health issues and patients having a diminished understanding of their care, studies have found.

A 2020 study released by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Undefeated, found black Americans are more likely than white Americans to report negative experiences with health-care providers. Nineteen percent of black Americans reported being refused a test they thought they needed compared to 12% of white Americans.

Frustrations with their mother's medical care made Bridgette and Sandra more vigilant. To ensure loved ones get adequate treatment, Sandra said families have to play an active role, seeking second opinions and not always taking what doctors say "at face value."

"You have to be an advocate for them," Bridgette said.