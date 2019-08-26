LaPorte County sheriff's police were out directing traffic during the road running leg of the Tour de LaPorte in rural Center Township Thursday when a white van passed by emitting a strong odor of marijuana.
The scent was so potent, according to police, that two different deputies smelled it coming from the interior of the vehicle while guiding traffic at Small Road and CR 500 West for the various running and walking events at Tour de LaPorte, an annual fundraiser for patients with cancer that also includes cycling. A third deputy smelled pot wafting from the vehicle at CR 150 North and CR 500 West, and then an officer began to follow the van.
The fourth deputy "detected the same odor even with his police cruiser windows in the upright position," according to the police report. After seeing a traffic infraction, the deputy pulled over the van at the 6000 block of Johnson Road and arrested Michael M. Morse, 34, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Morse has since posted bond and been released from the LaPorte County Jail.