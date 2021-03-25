Strong winds prompt lakeshore flood advisory for NWI, Chicago area

Any would-be lakefront visitors in Northwest Indiana or northeast Illinois hoping to take advantage of fairer temperatures late this week should reconsider.

Strong northern winds could cause flooding and towering waves through Friday, the National Weather Service warned.

Waves are likely to reach heights of 14 feet or more across the area and pose the risk of sweeping any onlookers into the water, forecasters said.

People should expect inundation at any low-lying parks, paths, property and roads along the lakeshore.

The NWS issued a lakeshore flood advisory for the Indiana counties of Lake, Porter and LaPorte and Illinois counties of Cook and Lake.

The advisory will last from 9 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday in Cook and Lake counties in Illinois, from 9 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday in LaPorte County.

Affected areas include the Whiting Lakefront Park, Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores and the Chicago lakefront bike path.

In LaPorte County, flooding is expected to cause minor beach erosion, NWS said.

The public was to avoid the lakefront until conditions improve.