Strong winds, with gusts up to 50 mph, prompt advisories in NWI, Chicago

Powerful winds are expected in the Region and its surrounding areas Wednesday, experts said.

The National Weather Service forecasted the area will see winds between 25 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts as strong as 45 to 50 mph possible.

Conditions prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory for all five Northwest Indiana counties and most of Illinois, including the Chicago area.

The advisory was slated to go into effect 11 a.m. and tentatively expire midnight local time. The strongest winds are expected after 1 p.m.

Regionites should also anticipate overcast skies through most of the day, with a small chance of showers through the morning.

Showers are more likely to develop in the evening. Rainfall accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch are expected at that time.

Fast-blowing winds could be dangerous for commuters, especially those traveling in larger vehicles.

The NWS urged people in effected areas to exercise caution while driving and secure any outdoor objects.

Strong wind gusts are also possible in Northwest Indiana Thursday, as well as showers and a thunderstorm system.