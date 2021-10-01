Student flown to hospital after being struck by car outside school

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old student was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after being struck by a car while attempting to run across the street near Kankakee Valley High School Thursday afternoon, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was conscious and alert when officers arrived on the scene and was flown to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. No update on the student’s condition was available Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office wrote that evidence at the scene, witness statements and the accounts of "participants" indicated that the student tried to run across Indiana 10 without looking for traffic when the student was struck by an eastbound 2018 Ford Escape driven by a 21-year-old woman. The driver told officers she did not have enough time to avoid the collision. The Escape was believed to be traveling at approximately 40 miles per hour at the time.

The driver of the Escape has not been charged or cited with any traffic violations relating to the crash.

