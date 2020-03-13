Student tests positive for coronavirus in close proximity to NWI; Catholic Mass celebrations canceled

The affected student also attended the all-school Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church on March 12. Therefore, St. Margaret of Scotland School will be closed effective immediately, per CDPH recommendations, and will not reopen until March 23 at the earliest.

The school already has a scheduled spring break from March 16 to 20. Additionally, there will be no daily Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish on Friday.

Beginning Friday, school and parish leadership will facilitate extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the school and church pursuant to the CDC guidelines.

The archdiocese said they have informed Marist leadership about a group of student volunteers from Marist High School who was in the St. Margaret of Scotland School building Thursday.

The CDPH advised the archdiocese it is not necessary that other students, staff or parishioners be tested for COVID-19 at this time, nor is it necessary for anyone to self-quarantine, unless they begin exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

"We ask for everyone to continue to monitor their health and continue to practice proper hygiene at home. We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH," the archdiocese said.