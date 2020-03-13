You are the owner of this article.
Student tests positive for coronavirus in close proximity to NWI; Catholic Mass celebrations canceled
Health care workers test patients for the coronavirus in a drive-through site setup outside the South Bend Clinic Day Road Immediate Care Center on Wednesday in Mishawaka, Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday gatherings will be limited to no more than 250 people.

 Robert Franklin via AP

All Archdiocese of Chicago Mass celebrations have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, confirmed Friday. 

The announcement comes on the heels of local public health departments recommending the cancellation of public gatherings involving 250 or more people.

Cupich is mandating the suspension of all liturgical services, effective Saturday evening with the regularly scheduled weekend services, until further notice, according to a news release. 

Holcomb limits gatherings of more than 250 people; state to grant 20-day school waivers

In addition, he has mandated the closing of schools operated by the archdiocese, and to close the pastoral center and related agency offices until further notice.

Earlier Friday, the archdiocese announced a student at St. Margaret of Scotland School in Chicago tested positive for COVID-19. 

It's considered the closest confirmed COVID-19 case in proximity to Northwest Indiana known publicly so far.

All Indianapolis schools to close through April 6 in effort to limit virus spread

The school is located in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood, which is less than 10 miles west of Whiting and north Hammond. 

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Chicago said the Chicago Department of Public Health informed the archdiocese Thursday night that a student tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The affected student also attended the all-school Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church on March 12. Therefore, St. Margaret of Scotland School will be closed effective immediately, per CDPH recommendations, and will not reopen until March 23 at the earliest.

The school already has a scheduled spring break from March 16 to 20. Additionally, there will be no daily Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish on Friday.

Medical tent outside Munster hospital being prepped for possible coronavirus response

Beginning Friday, school and parish leadership will facilitate extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the school and church pursuant to the CDC guidelines.

The archdiocese said they have informed Marist leadership about a group of student volunteers from Marist High School who was in the St. Margaret of Scotland School building Thursday. 

The CDPH advised the archdiocese it is not necessary that other students, staff or parishioners be tested for COVID-19 at this time, nor is it necessary for anyone to self-quarantine, unless they begin exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Coronavirus impacts South Shore ridership as railroad continues to deep clean every night

"We ask for everyone to continue to monitor their health and continue to practice proper hygiene at home. We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH," the archdiocese said. 

As of Friday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health had no new presumptive positive cases to report.

A total 12 confirmed cases have been reported across the state in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Marion, Noble and St. Joseph counties.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

 

