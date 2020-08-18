Students complete hands-on training at Ivy Tech Lake County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt in ways large and small, including in higher education, and has affected the ability of people to learn skills they need to change careers or enter the workforce.

So instructors and students at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus were excited, relieved and happy to be able to meet face-to-face (or mask-to-mask) once again when completion academies took place on campus recently.

“The students came in prepared, ready to learn and excited to be back on campus,” Teresa Hallmen, Medical Assisting instructor, said. “It reinforced everything we learned in the spring and the lightbulbs began to click when they practiced the skills. It was amazing to see the students finally having those moments with the lightbulbs going off and everything coming full circle.”

Griffith resident Cristina Valtierra, a Respiratory Therapy student, said it was good to get back to hands-on learning.

"It's nice to be able to get back and touch what you hear about in the lecture.”

Gary resident Ashley Denham, said she "really needed" to return to the Respiratory Therapy lab.

“We need practice if we’re going to succeed in our profession.”