Students complete hands-on training at Ivy Tech Lake County

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt in ways large and small, including in higher education, and has affected the ability of people to learn skills they need to change careers or enter the workforce.
So instructors and students at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus were excited, relieved and happy to be able to meet face-to-face (or mask-to-mask) once again when completion academies took place on campus recently.
“The students came in prepared, ready to learn and excited to be back on campus,” Teresa Hallmen, Medical Assisting instructor, said. “It reinforced everything we learned in the spring and the lightbulbs began to click when they practiced the skills. It was amazing to see the students finally having those moments with the lightbulbs going off and everything coming full circle.”
Griffith resident Cristina Valtierra, a Respiratory Therapy student, said it was good to get back to hands-on learning.
"It's nice to be able to get back and touch what you hear about in the lecture.”
Gary resident Ashley Denham, said she "really needed" to return to the Respiratory Therapy lab.
“We need practice if we’re going to succeed in our profession.”
And Schererville resident Stephanie Gurney, a Respiratory Therapy Assistant, said adding the campus kept her updated during the shutdown.
Besides Respiratory Therapy, students in Physical Therapy Assisting, Medical Assisting, Nursing, Hospitality, Automotive and Welding also returned to campus in July to complete course requirements. About 70 students attended the completion academies.
Students hesitant to enroll in classes because they worry the pandemic will keep them from completing their education shouldn’t let that fear stop them, campus leaders said.
“Even if we need to pause in-person classes again at some point, we will figure out a way for students to earn their degree or credential,” Dr. Margaret Semmer, dean of Academic Affairs at the Lake County campus, said. “Education is too important to put on hold. It’s your path to a great career and a great future.”
