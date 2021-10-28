Students inducted into National Honor Society

MICHIGAN CITY — Parents, friends, teachers, and other supporters filled the Michigan City High School auditorium Monday as 45 juniors and seniors were inducted into the National Honor Society.

NHS President Declan Rice led the induction ceremony, which featured remarks from MCHS Co-Principal Kyle Dean, Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Ph.D, and NHS sponsor Judy Kovalcik.

The focus of the evening was the four qualities of NHS: scholarship, service, character, and leadership.

Monday’s ceremony represented the 27th class inducted into the Michigan City High School Chapter of the National Honor Society. According to Alyssa Shaia, NHS historian for the MCHS chapter, there are now more than 13,000 chapters existing in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., several U.S. territories and foreign countries.

“The purposes of the National Honor Society are to create an enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to develop character in the students of secondary schools,” she said, citing the NHS Constitution.

2021 MCHS National Honor Society inductees included: