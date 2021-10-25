Students plan trip to Germany

GARY —With a little help from their friends, some students at 21st Century Charter School will be spending part of next summer in Germany.

Their first big fundraiser was the Gary Oktoberfest Oct. 15 at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage in Miller.

"We are preparing our scholars to compete on a global level,” said McKenya Dilworth, a German and English teacher at 21st Century and adjunct faculty at Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso and Lafayette campuses.

“I want our students to become citizens of the world, to open their minds,” Dilworth continued. “I want them to know the world on a larger plane and not have to settle for just a corner of it.”

Dilworh noted that German is the fifth-most spoken language in the world and is the language of international banking and psychology. She currently has 31 German students, all in 10th grade, and she expects to take 20 overseas.

The 21st Century foreign language department is newly formed.

Cost for the 7-to 10-day trip is $3,200 per student. That includes airfare, lodging and food. The trip would take place between late June and early July. Among the cities visited would be Berlin, Bremen, Stuttgart, and Schoerndorf.