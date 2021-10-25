Students plan trip to Germany

GARY —With a little help from their friends, some students at 21st Century Charter School will be spending part of next summer in Germany.
Their first big fundraiser was the Gary Oktoberfest Oct. 15 at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage in Miller.
"We are preparing our scholars to compete on a global level,” said McKenya Dilworth, a German and English teacher at 21st Century and adjunct faculty at Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso and Lafayette campuses.
“I want our students to become citizens of the world, to open their minds,” Dilworth continued. “I want them to know the world on a larger plane and not have to settle for just a corner of it.”
Dilworh noted that German is the fifth-most spoken language in the world and is the language of international banking and psychology. She currently has 31 German students, all in 10th grade, and she expects to take 20 overseas.
The 21st Century foreign language department is newly formed.
Cost for the 7-to 10-day trip is $3,200 per student. That includes airfare, lodging and food. The trip would take place between late June and early July. Among the cities visited would be Berlin, Bremen, Stuttgart, and Schoerndorf.
Dilworth lived and studied in Germany for a number of years and has one of her undergraduate degrees in German. She is also a certified program planner.
Other trip fundraisers include dinners, concerts, a talent show and business and organizational sponsorships. Students also designed a Germany trip T-shirt.
"I finished high school in Germany as a Rotary exchange student and it changed my life, my path in life. I want to give our scholars the same, if not better, opportunities to travel early,” Dilworth said.
Having lived in Germany nearly six years, Dilworth said she liked how Germans “take care of each other. I like the way their system is built, to leave no one behind.”
Oktoberfest is a celebration of German culture. An annual festival in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is traditionally held over a two-week period featuring traditional German games and a variety of beers. The celebration’s origin was a celebration of the royal union of the crown prince of Bavaria with Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.
“Our Oktoberfest is not only a celebration of German culture but of themselves learning the German language,” Dilworth said. “While our students will not be active participants at the festival, those adults who believe in them will be drinking for a purpose, beer tasting and listening to live music.”
Staff from 21st Century and local merchants attended the Oktoberfest. Faculty members Joe Pawlus and Jeannie Fehr were among the featured entertainers.
21st Century Assistant Principal Matthew Van Blymen was among the staff attendees.
“It’s great,” Van Blymen said of the trip, the charter school’s first overseas project. “Our kids deserve it. Miss Dilworth always goes above and beyond for the students.”
For more information on 21st Century Charter School, visit https://21cchartergary.org.