Students pray all year for nursing home neighbors

Beth Cunningham, Park Place community manager, commented, “It’s really amazing to see the younger generation bring something to the older generation in a positive way and see the two generations connecting.”

“Rain, sleet, or snow, they’re out here praying,” added Gena Ringo, Park Place activities director.

Among the residents outside during the students’ prayer service was Dorothy Van Zyl, who thought it was beautiful.

“I can’t explain how blessed they make me feel,” Van Zyl said. “It’s a wonderful thing for these young children to learn about God and take it all in and see them grow into Christian boys and girls.”

Heading to another section of Park Place, students were greeted by treats and handmade posters. One sign read: “Your prayers help us get through.”

Koontz, leading one of the prayers, said, “Let us try to be encouraging in these difficult times. We hope people will be encouraged.”

Students’ prayers “really did mean a lot to staff and residents,” said Ali Fuerstenberg, a director of life enrichment at Park Place.