Students pray all year for nursing home neighbors

ST. JOHN — After a year of going outside in all kinds of weather and praying for their neighbors, Crown Point Christian School students were treated to a sunny afternoon, messages of gratitude, and even some tasty treats recently.
However, gratitude and munchies were not the reason seventh and eighth graders at the private school walk across the street and prayed twice a month for residents and staff at nearby Park Place of St. John, a nursing care facility.
“I hope they learn that ministry can happen any time, any place,” said CPCS Bible study teacher Larry Koontz. “I hope they’ll have their eyes open to this.”
Throughout this school year, Koontz took three classes each of grades 7-8 to Park Place, where they prayed near the entrance. In all, 150 students spent two Thursdays a month outside the facility.
“It’s been good,” said eighth grader Drew Bultema, 13. “It gives us time to think about how these people are doing and give them support.”
Classmate Chase Lindemuller, 14, added, “We get to see people in a community. My grandma lives here. We get to pray over them.”
Opened in 2016, Park Place of St. John provides residences, programs and services for independent living, memory care, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation for older adults. As does the school, the facility has faith-based ownership.
Beth Cunningham, Park Place community manager, commented, “It’s really amazing to see the younger generation bring something to the older generation in a positive way and see the two generations connecting.”
“Rain, sleet, or snow, they’re out here praying,” added Gena Ringo, Park Place activities director.
Among the residents outside during the students’ prayer service was Dorothy Van Zyl, who thought it was beautiful.
“I can’t explain how blessed they make me feel,” Van Zyl said. “It’s a wonderful thing for these young children to learn about God and take it all in and see them grow into Christian boys and girls.”
Heading to another section of Park Place, students were greeted by treats and handmade posters. One sign read: “Your prayers help us get through.”
Koontz, leading one of the prayers, said, “Let us try to be encouraging in these difficult times. We hope people will be encouraged.”
Students’ prayers “really did mean a lot to staff and residents,” said Ali Fuerstenberg, a director of life enrichment at Park Place.
Some of the buildings at Park Place are fully open to visitors, while others have restrictions. Amy Holleman, 13, noted, “It’s a blessing for the people and we’re serving God. It was nice that we could wave to them this week.”
David Tiemersma, administrator of the skilled nursing side, agreed, saying, “It’s been a huge uplift for us with this emotional support from the classes.”
