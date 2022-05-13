Students run the show at Merrillville council meeting

MERRILLVILLE — Trinity Thomas has many goals for the town of Merrillville, and the intermediate school student was one of several classmates who shared her plans at Tuesday's Town Council meeting.

If she ran the municipality, Thomas would help those in need, add more parks, enhance the environment and create more youth programs.

“I love the town I live in,” Thomas said. “I’m working to add my ideas to make living here better than it already is.”

Thomas was among several MIS students selected to participate in the Town Council’s Municipal Day program.

The students met with council members and town department heads on Tuesday to learn about their jobs. The youngsters then ran most of the Town Council meeting that followed. The actual council members only stepped in when it came time to vote on ordinances and other official matters.

“Outside of that, we will sit back and we will let them do what we do every second and fourth Tuesday of the month,” Councilman Richard Hardaway said.

MIS Principal Kara Bonin said she and the students were excited for the opportunity to be involved in the municipality.

“It’s an honor for our students to be here and to participate in Municipal Day,” Bonin said. “This is going to be a great learning experience and it will impact their lives forever.”

Bonin said students interested in Municipal Day had to apply for the program and write an essay about the changes they would make if they were in a leadership role in Merrillville.

“They wrote wonderful essays,” Bonin said. “It was very hard to pick our (student) president.”

Officials eventually selected Thomas to serve in that position during Tuesday’s session. Sitting alongside Council President Rick Bella, Thomas presided over the meeting and read her essay.

When it comes to helping others, Thomas has many ideas.

“I would get the town to work together with the school to add community gardens to help the less fortunate,” she said.

Thomas also would donate food and money to homeless shelters.

“I would also add a place for people to get fresh clothes and towels and things they need every day for free,” she said.

Other students participated by reading reports for council members and department heads. MIS student Malachi Whitlow, who served with Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco, helped swear in Merrillville officer Nicholas Gould.

Students also participated in the public comment portion of the meeting.

Jayden Jenkins said a house adjacent to his is vacant and has debris in the yard. He inquired about how the town could clean up the property. Officials said they would look into the situation.

Christopher Stewart said there aren’t many parks by him, and he wanted to know what the plans are to create more.

“Maybe even a skate park,” Stewart said.

Terrence Harvey, who served with Merrillville Parks Director Tarrance Price during the meeting, took the opportunity to answer the question for Price.

“Our team will do the best to make every playground playable,” Harvey said. “A skate park will be discussed at a later discussion. That is all.”

