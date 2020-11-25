Study finds 10.6% of Hoosiers have been infected by COVID-19; Indiana nowhere close to 'herd immunity'

A first of its kind study assessing the spread of COVID-19 in the Hoosier State has determined Indiana is a long way from achieving so-called "herd immunity," and getting there would cost at least 13,000 additional lives.
Researchers at Indiana University's Fairbanks School of Public Health announced Wednesday that 10.6% of the state's population has been infected with the coronavirus at least once between March 6 and Nov. 19.
That's up from the 7.8% infection rate calculated by Fairbanks Oct. 3 following the study's third wave of testing some 30,000 randomly selected Hoosiers — mirroring the recent surge in Indiana COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Nir Menachemi, Fairbanks chairman of health policy and management, said it's important to distinguish between COVID-19 infections, which go unnoticed about 40% of the time due to lack of symptoms, and the approximately 1 in 11 infections that become COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing that may result in hospitalization or death.
He said the study found infections, especially asymptomatic infections, are more common among Hoosiers under age 50, but individuals over age 65 who get infected are significantly more likely to die than people in younger age groups.
Specifically, Fairbanks data show 16.5% of Hoosiers between ages 30 and 49 have been infected by COVID-19, 10.2% of people under 30, 7.4% of adults ages 50 to 64, and 6.9% of senior citizens age 65 and up.
COVID-19 deaths, on the other hand, are concentrated in the senior age group, with 1 in 43 Hoosiers over age 65 infected with COVID-19 dying from the virus.
The death rate falls to 1 in 224 for infections among 50 to 64-year-olds, 1 in 2,471 for infected Hoosiers ages 30 to 49, and 1 in 19,531 for infected individuals under age 30.
Overall, 1 in every 384 Hoosiers infected with the coronavirus will die due to COVID-19, according to the study.
Menachemi explained that at a statewide infection rate of 10.6% Indiana is a long way from achieving the 70% infection rate needed to achieve herd immunity, where a virus struggles to continue spreading since so many people already have been infected.
"If the virus continued to spread until 70% eventually got infected prior to a vaccine, an additional 13,000 Hoosiers would lose their lives," Menachemi said. "Pushing to achieve herd immunity without a vaccine simply risks losing many lives in and outside of nursing homes."
At least 5,232 Hoosiers already have died from COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health.
He said many more are likely to die in coming weeks due to increasing infections among younger Hoosiers, who likely don't even know they have the virus, spreading it to older Hoosiers who are less able to withstand the effects of COVID-19.
"This is exactly what is occurring right now to explain the increased reported deaths and the strains on our hospitals," Menachemi said.
"Every Hoosier has the responsibility to protect themselves, and everyone else in the community, by practicing all of the proven ways to reduce the spread of the virus."
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said those practices include wearing a face mask outside the home, social distancing in public places, frequently washing hands and cleaning often-touched surfaces, staying home when feeling sick, and getting tested for COVID-19.
Speaking prior to Thanksgiving, she also urged Hoosiers to avoid large gatherings for that holiday, along with the upcoming December and January holidays.
"I cannot repeat this enough, bringing together large groups of people from outside your immediate household puts everyone at risk for COVID-19," Box said.
"Our hospitals are being inundated with COVID patients. There is still time to make the hard choices today so you can enjoy many more tomorrows with your loved ones."
