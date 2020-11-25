Study finds 10.6% of Hoosiers have been infected by COVID-19; Indiana nowhere close to 'herd immunity'

COVID-19 deaths, on the other hand, are concentrated in the senior age group, with 1 in 43 Hoosiers over age 65 infected with COVID-19 dying from the virus.

The death rate falls to 1 in 224 for infections among 50 to 64-year-olds, 1 in 2,471 for infected Hoosiers ages 30 to 49, and 1 in 19,531 for infected individuals under age 30.

Overall, 1 in every 384 Hoosiers infected with the coronavirus will die due to COVID-19, according to the study.

Menachemi explained that at a statewide infection rate of 10.6% Indiana is a long way from achieving the 70% infection rate needed to achieve herd immunity, where a virus struggles to continue spreading since so many people already have been infected.

"If the virus continued to spread until 70% eventually got infected prior to a vaccine, an additional 13,000 Hoosiers would lose their lives," Menachemi said. "Pushing to achieve herd immunity without a vaccine simply risks losing many lives in and outside of nursing homes."

At least 5,232 Hoosiers already have died from COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health.