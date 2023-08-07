A new report argues Northwest Indiana steel mills should decarbonize to preserve steelworker jobs.

A study by the American Council for an Energy-Efficiency Economy commissioned by the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana concluded that Indiana's steelmakers and aluminum manufacturers should try to pursue lower-carbon alternatives to reduce emissions and stay competitive.

Major automakers like General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Stellantis and Subaru have pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2038 to 2050. That poses a challenge to Indiana manufacturers that account for more than a quarter of the country's steelmaking capacity and one of five remaining U.S. aluminum smelters since they depend on coke, a purified form of coal, the report noted.

“The auto industry is shifting to low-carbon metals, and that’s not what Indiana produces right now. Indiana is at risk of losing jobs if automakers have to turn to other states for the steel and aluminum they need to make cars. Now is the time when policymakers have a chance to help the state’s steel and aluminum industries transition to new processes, so their products remain competitive for the future,” said Anna Johnson, senior researcher in ACEEE’s industry program and lead author of the report.

The report points to blast furnaces as a source of carbon emissions, recommending hydrogen as an alternative.

Northwest Indiana's steel mills are threatened by newer steel mills like Big River Steel in Arkansas, which is expanding its automotive steel production and using newer technology to produce lower-carbon steel.

“Steel manufacturing employs 28,000 Hoosiers, half as many as in 1990. Indiana is again at risk of losing good-paying manufacturing jobs if we fail to decarbonize our industrial facilities by powering them with renewable energy,” said Ben Inskeep, program director of Citizens Action Coalition, an environmental advocacy organization. “The good news is that billions of dollars in federal incentives are already available to help upgrade these facilities, which would protect Hoosier jobs and our economy.”

The report urges steelmakers to avail themselves of more than $80 billion in federal funds that are available over the next decade for industrial decarbonization, including $10 billion in tax credits for reducing carbon emissions by at least 20%.